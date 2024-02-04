X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Nordic, Baltic Foreign Affairs Committee chairs embark on US visit

News
Flags of the Nordic and Baltic countries.
Flags of the Nordic and Baltic countries. Source: Erik Peinar/Chancellery of the Riigikogu
News

The chairs of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committees of the Nordic and Baltic countries are en route to the United States, where they will travel to New York and Washington for a series of meetings and discussions focused on continuing support for Ukraine, defense cooperation as well as NATO's eastern flank.

On Monday, the Foreign Affairs Committee chairs will be in New York, where they will be meeting with Secretary-General of the UN António Guterres, President of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Dennis Francis and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya, according to a press release.

They will also visit Columbia University, where they will participate in a panel discussion addressing Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine, the security situation in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO as well as the situation in the Middle East. This discussion, which will be livestreamed by Columbia online, will begin at 7 p.m. Estonian time (12 p.m. New York time).

From New York, the Foreign Affairs Committee chairs will travel south to Washington, D.C., where they will spend three days.

During their stay, the Nordic and Baltic parliamentary committee chairs will meet with U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives as well as journalists and think tank representatives. They are also slated to have meetings at the State Department and the American Jewish Committee.

To be discussed at all of their meetings in the U.S. during the week ahead are the impacts of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the importance of continued assistance to the latter, the Riigikogu said. Also on the agenda for these meetings during the week ahead are defense spending and defense cooperation between countries as well as the strengthening of deterrence and defense on NATO's eastern flank.

Participating in this joint visit are MP Marko Mihkelson (Reform) of the Riigikogu, Rihards Kols of Latvia's Saeima, Žygimantas Pavilionis of Lithuania's Seimas, Michael Aastrup Jensen of Denmark's Folketing, Diljá Mist Einarsdóttir of Iceland's Althingi, Ine Eriksen Søreide of Norway's Storting and Aron Emilsson of Sweden's Riksdag.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:49

Young Estonian tennis players train as ballkids, line judges in Pärnu

11:56

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

10:42

Nordic, Baltic Foreign Affairs Committee chairs embark on US visit

08:49

Photos: Nearly 900 compete in XIII European Sauna Marathon in Otepää

03.02

Tallink laying on extra Gotland-bound cruise trips this summer

03.02

Roads turning icy and slippery Saturday night into Sunday morning

03.02

Estonia-donated Javelin anti-tank missiles arrive in Ukraine

03.02

Gallery: EÜVP general meeting fails to meet quorum

03.02

Progress slow on Ida-Viru County apartment block EU funding uptake

03.02

Social affairs ministry unhappy with alcohol advertising law amendment plans

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

03.02

Estonia's first ever same-sex marriages take place

01.02

Gallery: Russia closes border crossing into Estonia for renovation

03.02

Estonia-donated Javelin anti-tank missiles arrive in Ukraine

03.02

Tallink laying on extra Gotland-bound cruise trips this summer

02.02

Experts forecast quiet year for Estonia's real estate market

11:56

Russia's GPS jamming puts aviation, shipping at additional risk as well

03.02

Social affairs ministry unhappy with alcohol advertising law amendment plans

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: