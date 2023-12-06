Estonian, Latvian MPs in Washington to muster continuing Ukraine support

MP Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, and his Latvian counterpart MP Rihards Kols are in Washington, where they have been participating in a series of meetings focused on maintaining continued support for Ukraine.

The views of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives are important as only Congress can make funding decisions for continued support to Ukraine, Mihkelson said according to a press release.

"At [these] meetings, we reaffirm our commitment to maintaining and developing good relations with the U.S., to continuing to fulfill our Alliance commitments and to further supporting Ukraine," Mihkelson said, stressing that Estonia, like Latvia and Lithuania, is among the most active supporters of Ukraine also contributing significantly to its own defense.

"Among other things, we call for using Russia's seized assets to support Ukraine," he continued, adding that the latter needs continued support through its victory in Russia's war against them.

Very important few days in Washington to keep the focus with allies on existential threats. In a meeting with @SenatorCardin, @amyklobuchar and others, we reiterated our shared top priorities for the defense of a rules-based world. We must help Ukraine win and defeat Russia. pic.twitter.com/tK6Db4nuEi — Marko Mihkelson (@markomihkelson) December 6, 2023

On Monday, Mihkelson and Kols had meetings at the U.S. State Department, the American Jewish Committee and at several think tanks. They also met with former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker.

On Tuesday, Mihkelson spoke at an event in support of the Baltic states, Ukraine and Israel, which was attended by U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives as well as experts on U.S. foreign and defense policy, representatives of embassies, the State Departments, think tanks and interest groups.

He and Kols also met with Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Don Bacon (R-Neb.) and representatives of the Meridian International Center.

All of the Baltic MPs' meetings have focused on countering the narrative of war fatigue and on shaping a clear victory strategy for Ukraine.

At @StateDept with @markomihkelson — covered the most pressing issues on today's international agenda, both in international affairs and security and defence. Strong committments needed from all sides to ensure that we do not allow the backsliding of the democratic world order. pic.twitter.com/0gxB85fiNq — Rihards Kols (@RihardsKols) December 5, 2023

--

