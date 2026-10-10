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Estonia condemns US sanctions on International Criminal Court

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
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Estonia's Foreign Ministry has publicly condemned US sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), joining a growing list of countries criticizing the move.

The ministry said the ICC is a cornerstone of the rules-based international order and a key safeguard against impunity, and offered to discuss US concerns.

The U.S. announced sweeping sanctions on the ICC on Friday.

"Estonia regrets the decision by the US to impose sanctions against the ICC. The International Criminal Court is a cornerstone of the rules-based international order and a vital safeguard against impunity. Estonia remains unwavering in its support for the ICC's independence, impartiality, and integrity," the Foreign Ministry said via social media on Saturday.

The ministry stressed that the ICC is a cornerstone of the rules-based international order and an important safeguard against impunity.

"Estonia firmly supports the independence, impartiality and credibility of the International Criminal Court," the ministry said, confirming it was ready to communicate with the United States to discuss the concerns raised and find a solution.

Several other countries have hit out at the U.S. decision.

The foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the U.K. issued a joint statement expressing support for the ICC and confirming their opposition to the US decision to impose sanctions on the court.

"If implemented, these would have a significant impact on the court's work, its dedicated staff and their families. We continue to stand united in support of the ICC and consider inclusive and constructive dialogue with non-member states important," the countries said.

Spain's Foreign Ministry also condemned the sanctions. "​Spain deplores the decision by the United States Government to impose new sanctions against the International Criminal Court and reaffirms its unwavering support for the Court, which is at the forefront of the fight against impunity for the most serious international crimes," Spain's foreign ministry said.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said that, at Belgium's initiative, support for the ICC will be discussed with EU foreign ministers on Monday and at the upcoming European Council.

German Justice Minister Stefanie Hubig said the U.S. move was "utterly staggering". "Historically, hardly any country has done more for international criminal law than the USA. For it was the United ​States that, after the Second World War, championed the cause of bringing the principal perpetrators of the Nazi regime to trial in Nuremberg – and thereby ​laid the foundations for international ⁠criminal law. It is utterly staggering that the US, of all countries, is now setting out to destroy this idea once and for all."

The European Commission expressed support for the ICC as well.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, expressed support for the actions of U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Netanyahu, who is on an ICC wanted list too, said that it was not a court but a political body.

The UN and several human rights organizations also condemned the sanctions.

The US has previously imposed sanctions on the court's prosecutors and judges.

The Trump administration announced sweeping sanctions on the ICC on Friday, targeting the institution itself rather than individual judges and officials, after previously sanctioning 17 ICC personnel. The U.S .says the court threatens American sovereignty, while the ICC has called the measures an assault on the rule of law; a six-month grace period allows member states to keep funding the court's operations in the meantime.

Founded in 2002, the ICC's purpose is to try war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. In March 2023 it issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, over war crimes.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte

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