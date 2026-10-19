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Toto to perform in Tallinn in July 2027

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Toto
Toto Source: Baltic Live Agency
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American pop rock band Toto will perform at Unibet Arena in Tallinn on July 29 next year.

American rock band Toto was formed in Los Angeles in 1977, and their debut album was released in 1978. Their breakthrough came with the 1982 album "Toto IV," which won several awards at the 1983 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and featured the hits "Africa" and "Rosanna."

The band will celebrate its 50th anniversary with its 2027 tour. Toto will arrive in Tallinn with a lineup led by longtime guitarist and singer Steve Lukather and vocalist Joseph Williams. They will be joined on stage by Warren Ham, John Pierce, Keith Carlock, Dennis Atlas and Rai Thistlethwayte.

The band has sold more than 50 million albums. The song "Africa" has also achieved diamond certification in the U.S., meaning it has sold more than 10 million copies.

The band's latest and 14th album was released in 2018 and also features Skrillex.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Neit-Eerik Nestor

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