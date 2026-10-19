X!

Supermarkets seeing organic egg shortage as producers replace flocks

News
Empty shelves in Selver supermarket.
Empty shelves in Selver supermarket.
News

Customers hoping to buy organic eggs in Estonia's supermarkets may have been left empty-handed in recent weeks due to supply chain issues, as producers are currently replacing their flocks.

The shortages have affected both major retail chains and smaller stores. Retailers recommend visiting first thing in the morning, as organic eggs can sell out by lunchtime.

Selver communications manager Mariann Järvela told ERR that Estonian producers of organic and free-range eggs are currently in the process of replacing their flocks, resulting in temporary supply difficulties.

"According to suppliers, the new hens have already started laying eggs, and normal availability should be restored in December," Järvela said.

Lauri Bobrovski, a member of the management board of Äntu Mõis OÜ, which produces Kikerikii eggs, said flock replacement has resulted in an 80 percent shortfall in production.

Chickens (picture is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"The reason is something that happens every year. We are too small. We do not have enough eggs, especially when flocks are being replaced. We have five flocks, and this year the interval between the replacement of four of them was a little too short. The schedule for the arrival of chicks was tighter than we had planned, meaning the new flocks haven't started laying eggs by the time the other flocks have to be sold off," Bobrovski said.

Production always declines during flock replacement, but this has usually happened in the summer, whereas this year it fell at the beginning of fall.

Bobrovski suspects this also makes the shortage more noticeable. Customers are used to finding eggs on store shelves when they return to the city from the countryside in the fall, school starts and life returns to its usual rhythm.

He added that because Äntu Mõis accounts for approximately 50 percent of the domestic organic egg market, any shortfall in its production is immediately felt across the market.

"We are not happy about this situation ourselves either. In about another month, things will start to improve," Bobrovski said.

Eggs. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR

Äntu Mõis plans to build a new chicken barn in the near future, which is expected to significantly increase the company's production capacity. Bobrovski said this will hopefully stop the supply problems.

But even when organic eggs return to the shelves, consumers' problems may not be over. Prices are expected to rise in November.

Bobrovski explained this is not related to the temporary egg shortage but rather to developments in the broader economy, as input costs are rising.

"Obviously, egg production is not a business where you get rich or make enormous profits. To survive, there is no alternative but to raise prices," the Äntu Mõis management board member noted.

Rimi Estonia purchasing manager Marta Palm said the company's inventory and sales of free-range eggs are well balanced, although a promotional campaign for free-range eggs has just ended.

"Due to demand during the promotion, shelves in some stores may indeed have been emptier at times, depending on how quickly the stores managed to restock them," Palm said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:43

Attorney: Police should not be given right to confiscate scooters without court order

16:03

Külli Taro: When the parliament seems to just get in the way

15:25

EU to fund permanent magnet production line in Estonia

14:51

Supermarkets seeing organic egg shortage as producers replace flocks

14:25

Toto to perform in Tallinn in July 2027

13:55

Young audiences theater festival Naks kicks off in Tallinn and Narva

13:24

Women's épée team takes home World Cup bronze

12:41

AI recordings of doctor-patient conversations the new norm for Estonian hospitals

11:56

Wind bands to play a bigger role in 2028 Song Celebration

11:19

French zoo names mink breeding center after Estonian zoologist

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.10

People increasingly not paying hospital fees

09:39

Estonian municipality hosting refugee center mulls court action as migration pressure mounts

08:23

Police will be able to confiscate illegal scooters under new law

18.10

Expert: Trump's recent decisions have nothing to do with midterms

12:41

AI recordings of doctor-patient conversations the new norm for Estonian hospitals

17.10

Gallery: Public bomb shelter in Tallinn hidden behind woodland mural

15:25

EU to fund permanent magnet production line in Estonia

14:51

Supermarkets seeing organic egg shortage as producers replace flocks

11:19

French zoo names mink breeding center after Estonian zoologist

17.10

Canceled school trips abroad leave dozens of families chasing refunds

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo