X!

MP: Russian satellite's shadowing of Finnish satellite a 'deliberate provocation'

News
Mario Kadastik.
Mario Kadastik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The recent maneuvering of a Russian military satellite dangerously close to a Finnish radar satellite was a deliberate provocation and could have resulted in a major accident, physicist and Riigikogu member Mario Kadastik (Reform) said.

Earlier this month, a Russian-made satellite may have come within less than a mile of a commercial Earth-observation satellite that may be used to provide national security services to countries such as Ukraine, CNN reported.

"The observation satellite, called Iceye-X36, is operated by Iceye, a multinational company with offices in the United States, Finland and several other countries across Europe and Asia," the outlet wrote.

"The fact that the Russians simply came and parked their satellite a few dozen meters away is unprecedented. And it is also extremely dangerous," Kadastik said Wednesday to ERR's morning radio show "Vikerhommik".

He explained that because satellites travel at very high speeds, a collision can occur very easily at such a short distance: "When you are that close, if you make a small correction maneuver, a difference of less than 0.1 seconds in thruster firing time can be enough to change the orbit by a couple of dozen meters. And that means a collision occurs. So this is extremely risky activity in any case, and it was definitely a provocation."

Kadastik said the radar satellite built by Finnish space company Iceye that was targeted was designed for Earth observation. Because it uses radar, its advantage is that it can measure and monitor what is happening on the ground both in darkness and through clouds, providing an overview of activity on the ground in almost any weather.

"Because its resolution is quite good, around 20 centimeters, it can identify vehicles and various objects quite well. And the Russians' main interest is that Iceye is one of those whose data is regularly provided to Ukraine about what is happening in the border areas. In other words, it is capable of imaging that area several times an hour and showing where various objects are moving," he explained.

'Not accidental activity'

According to Kadastik, Russia sent its Kosmos 2612 satellite close to Iceye, and according to some sources, every time the Finnish radar satellite tried to move away, the Russian satellite maneuvered back into its vicinity.

"So in that sense, this was not accidental activity in any way. Because accidental close encounters happen all the time, especially now that there are so many satellites up there. But deliberately adjusting orbits to get progressively closer and then parking alongside it at almost zero relative velocity. Well, what exactly was the purpose of that?" Kadastik said.

He believes one possible motive could be espionage, but thinks this is unlikely as it is fairly well known how radar satellites work.

"Rather, it was probably because a metallic object near a radar interferes with its operation, meaning that it is impossible to operate in certain frequency bands because it scatters [the radar signal] so strongly and creates so much noise. /---/ Perhaps it stayed near Iceye for a certain period precisely to conceal, for example, the movements of certain Russian units," Kadastik speculated.

"And the other possibility is simply a show of force, the Russians' classic big-stick approach – I come up behind you with a big stick and see whether you react! I would consider this a hybrid attack in any case. The only question is at what level we classify it," he said.

NATO response

The MP said this is another escalation by Russia, but in a new domain, and a response should come from NATO. Especially as the satellite was developed by a Finnish company and licensed and launched by its U.S. subsidiary.

"Such a strong escalation in the space domain is, I would say, a very significant escalation, precisely because of its potential impact. I certainly hope there will be some kind of reaction from NATO. Because the Russians are doing what they usually do — trying to provoke without causing enormous consequences," he said. "The classic NATO handbook still provides for responses based on the consequences. And if there were essentially no consequences, then the question is what the response should be," he said.

Kadastik explained that activities in space are relatively well regulated by the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, because what happens in space affects all parties. There are no borders there, as virtually all satellites that are not geostationary travel over the entire Earth, and therefore rules must be followed so that everyone can coexist.

"Traditionally, any approach within a few kilometers is considered something that must be closely coordinated with all parties to avoid a collision. Because a collision in space is not like a collision between two cars. A space collision has quite dramatic consequences, and that is why [traffic] is very tightly coordinated — corrective maneuvers are made tens or hundreds of kilometers in advance," he said.

"Because the worst thing is the collision effect, the Kessler syndrome, that can result from it," Kadastik said.

He recalled the Hollywood film Gravity, which illustrates well what a large number of fast-moving objects in space means: "This is what can happen when two spacecraft collide: two objects suddenly become a couple of thousand objects. They spread out across the orbit, their orbital speeds are 27,000 kilometers per hour, and if you approach at even a slightly intersecting angle, it is like a serious burst of machine-gun fire tearing through you."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Mait Ots

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:59

Estonia to revoke draft dodgers' driver's licenses without court order

15:27

Estonian and Helsinki art academies hold joint exhibition in Finland

15:03

School head: Failure is also something one needs to learn

14:25

New communications cable to be laid between Estonia, Sweden and Finland

13:47

Reform Party leader: 20 seats in parliament enough to be a political player

13:00

Wise founder: AI will eventually reach every sector

12:47

Lauri Läänemets: Estonia must be among the shapers of European foreign policy

12:11

MP: Russian satellite's shadowing of Finnish satellite a 'deliberate provocation'

12:02

National Audit Office to analyze Financial Intelligence Unit data requests

11:26

3,000 liters of paint: Estonia's largest spray-painted mural completed in Tallinn

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.10

Tallinn Old Town doubles as England for highly anticipated Indian film

20.10

Women serve across Estonian Defense Forces as country's demographics shift

20.10

Cafe service coming to Elron's new Tallinn-Tartu trains

20.10

Tallinn cancels Olympic swimming pool tender following ministry warning Updated

20.10

Owning an unused car to become more expensive from 2027

11:26

3,000 liters of paint: Estonia's largest spray-painted mural completed in Tallinn

20.10

Keidi Jaakson: How we talk about immigration matters

09:57

Tallinn wins Estonian Christian Orthodox Church rental dispute

20.10

Estonia could learn from Israel's crisis preparedness

20.10

EU to fund permanent magnet production line in Estonia Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo