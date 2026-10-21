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Estonian and Helsinki art academies hold joint exhibition in Finland

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Two new EKA buildings opened in Tallinn. November 2024.
Two new EKA buildings opened in Tallinn. November 2024. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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A group exhibition will open at the Kuva/Tila exhibition space, bringing together students' work from the Estonian Academy of Arts (EKA) and the Academy of Fine Arts (KuvA) at the University of the Arts Helsinki.

The exhibition opens on Thursday (October 22) and is titled "Sild/Silta", meaning bridge in both Estonian and Finnish.

The gallery will showcase work from 22 students, and the idea behind the art show is to build relationships between the two neighboring countries.

The collaboration will continue in January 2027, when the same group of students will open a second exhibition at the EKA Gallery in Tallinn.

The organizers say the two exhibitions form a conceptual bridge between Finland and Estonia, allowing artistic ideas, working methods and cultural experiences to flow in both directions.

Participating artists: Eeva-Liisa Anttila, Cecilia Ebbe Belinskij, Vita Edvards, Denis Kudrjašov, Anetta Lukjanova, Sandra Marins, Daniel Niittymäki, Liisa Nurklik, Anna Ovtšinnikova, Jaakko Pennanen, Viljamaria Raittila, Ella Rahkonen, Paul Rannik, Kertu Rannula, Mahmood Salim, Kertu-Liisa Sarap, Marc Léger Sauvageot, Nora Schmelter, Kati Silo, Yiyang Sun, Hanna Vinter, Maria Wrang-Rasmussen.

The exhibition is curated by Merike Estna, Kristi Kongi, Kaisa Maasik, Päivi Takala, Salla Tykkä and Laura Wesamaa.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Neit-Eerik Nestor

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