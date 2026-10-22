German military practices deploying troops to Estonia

The German military, for the first time, is practicing the deployment of additional troops to Estonia as part of the Brave Blue 26 military exercise.

Since last Friday, Bundeswehr convoys from Germany's 4th Logistics Regiment have been visible in Estonia. Similar exercises have previously been held in Lithuania and Latvia, but this is the first time the Germans have been in Estonia.

The Germans have not disclosed how many soldiers and vehicles are moving around Estonia during the 10-day exercise (October 16-27) or where.

During a media day this week, journalists were told that they are practicing bringing reinforcements to German units stationed in the Baltic states in the event of a crisis.

"The strategic deployment to Estonia took place using all modes of transport. We came by land and through the port. We loaded heavy equipment onto a ferry, which brought the cargo to Estonia. The soldiers arrived in Estonia by plane," said Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Eberhardt, commander of the 4th Logistics Regiment.

Over the course of the exercise, command posts will be established, and communications and logistics will be tested.

The 4th Regiment has previously organized similar exercises every year in Lithuania and Latvia. This is its first time in Estonia. Eberhardt said they had to adapt to the marshy Baltic terrain.

"We were mainly in western Estonia. The Estonian Defense Forces made their military bases available to us to accommodate the soldiers. Outside the bases, we conducted terrain reconnaissance everywhere and familiarized ourselves with the conditions," he said.

The current exercise is in preparation for a major logistics exercise in Lithuania and Latvia next year. It is not yet known when German convoys will next be seen in Estonia.

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