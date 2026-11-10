X!

Tõnu Väät: 9 out of 10 packages from Asia clear customs outside Estonia

Opinion
Tõnu Väät.
Tõnu Väät. Source: Private collection
Opinion

If we want the next logistics hub to be built in Estonia, we must adopt European regulations without adding our own extra requirements, writes Tõnu Väät.

Starting in November, every package ordered from Asia costs more, but the new customs duty and handling fee have revealed something more significant than a couple of extra euros added to each shipment: more than 90 percent of packages Estonians order from outside the European Union do not arrive directly in Estonia. Instead, they pass through warehouses in other countries and are declared there.

Estonian consumers pay a €3 customs duty on every product category and an additional €2 handling fee. If goods first arrive in another country, the country where the purchase was made receives none of the customs revenue. Twenty-five percent of the revenue goes to the country where the package is declared, while 75 percent goes to the European Union. For example, if a package is declared in Poland, Estonia receives nothing.

The sums involved are not small. Last year, Estonians purchased €5.8 billion worth of goods from online stores, 35 percent of that, or nearly €2 billion, from outside the European Union. No one yet knows exactly how much tax revenue is being lost, but it is clear that the money is bypassing Estonia.

Part of the reason goods bypass Estonia is geography. We are a small market on the edge of Europe. But that is not the whole story. Asian companies establish warehouses in Poland, Germany and Lithuania partly because it is easier and cheaper to do business there. Several of those countries deliberately implement Brussels regulations at the minimum required level and do not add extra requirements of their own. VAT and other trade-related taxes are lower there than in Estonia. They also actively tell investors that their countries are good places to do business.

Estonia, by contrast, adds requirements on top of European rules and taxes trade more heavily than its neighbors. As a transit country, we do not appear particularly attractive to investors.

Shein, the fast-fashion e-commerce company founded in China, recently announced it is expanding its logistics center in Poland, where it plans to employ more than 10,000 people. The company says its European warehouse network allows for faster deliveries, with customers in some markets receiving products within 48 hours, made possible by Poland's infrastructure.

What would even a fraction of that mean for a small country like Estonia? Thousands of jobs, new buildings and equipment, and the tax revenue generated from them would outweigh any lost customs revenue many times over. Altogether, we are talking about hundreds of millions of euros.

If we want the next logistics hub to come to Estonia, we must adopt European requirements without adding our own extra conditions and begin actively inviting investors to Estonia ourselves.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaupo Meiel, Argo Ideon

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:52

Narva high schoolers paired with Estonian language buddies in Järva County

11:20

Tõnu Väät: 9 out of 10 packages from Asia clear customs outside Estonia

10:55

International film congress in Tallinn focuses on funding and artificial intelligence

10:31

Pharmacists warn vending machines could spell the end of rural drugstores

09:59

Imre Kaas: When the government charges you for being stupid

09:54

Accountants go on strike over new labor taxes declaration system

09:22

Estonia plans care coordinators to stop patients returning to hospital

08:49

Estonian Rubik's Cube champ: Anyone can learn to solve it blindfolded

08:16

Estonia's export boost driven by economic growth in Finland and Sweden

07:39

Foreign minister announces new ministry secretary general

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.11

Estonia's domestic pig numbers still below pre-African swine fever levels

09.11

Tallinn postpones phone-tap public transport fare validation

08.11

More migrants caught in Tallinn, 1 foreigner found dead in apartment

09.11

Hotell Fonnental in Tallinn's Kadriorg put up for sale

09.11

Estonian foreign minister on Abu Dhabi talks: Best possible outcome would be a ceasefire

08.11

New Estonian dialect lesson rules raise questions among teachers, students

09.11

Estonian real estate developer to build new city district in Latvia's Riga

09.11

New Estonian party Generations hopes to represent elderly voters at 2027 elections

09.11

Expert: Ukrainian security and Russia's ambitions rule out U.S. deal

09.11

How is Estonia protecting itself against intensifying cyberthreats?

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo