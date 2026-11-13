RMK to relocate Lahemaa visitor center from Palmse to Sagadi Manor

The State Forest Management Center (RMK) will establish a new Lahemaa National Park visitor center at Sagadi Manor, relocating it from its current location at Palmse Manor. Due to reconstruction work, Sagadi's hotel and restaurant will temporarily close at the end of March 2027, resulting in the elimination of 22 positions.

The Sagadi manor complex will become a larger visitor destination in the future as the Lahemaa National Park visitor center is added to its existing attractions, RMK management board member Kristjan Tõnisson said.

Accommodation and dining services at the manor will be suspended during the renovation. The Sagadi hotel and restaurant will temporarily close on March 31, 2027. Tõnisson said RMK plans to seek an external operator to run the hotel and restaurant once renovations are complete.

"Because the restaurant and hotel will be paused during construction, we are unfortunately forced to eliminate 22 positions," Tõnisson said.

Employees were informed of the upcoming changes as early as this March, more than a year before the closure. Although the affected positions have been identified, formal layoff notices have not yet been issued and are planned for the end of 2026.

"We understand that this is a significant change for our employees, which is why we will support them throughout the process. We will provide counseling and assistance and help them find new employment opportunities wherever possible. We sincerely hope that when the hotel and restaurant reopen in a new form, the future operator will offer jobs to the people who work there today," Tõnisson said.

The remainder of the manor complex will continue operating as usual during the construction period. The Forest Museum, manor house, nature school and the entire outdoor area, including the park, garden and greenhouse, will remain open to visitors.

The building's reconstruction design is currently being prepared and is expected to be completed by the end of this year. A construction tender will be announced in early 2027, with building work beginning in the spring. The new Lahemaa National Park visitor center is expected to open in spring 2028.

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