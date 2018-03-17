No news yet about potential new core stakeholders in Tallink

Ten months ago Tallink Grupp announced that they are looking for new core stakeholders. Little has happened since, but according to the vice chairman of the group's management, Andres Hunt, such processes inevitably take a long time.

Hunt told ERR's "Aktuaalne kaamera" newscast on Friday that these things take a lot of time, but that the shipper is in no particular hurry either.

"This is the kind of thing that I can't comment, seeing as we're a listed company. If there are any news, then we have to use the kinds of channels open to as as a listed company," Hunt said.

The process of finding new core owners is difficult. At the same time, there is currently no urgent need for Tallink to raise new capital. "We've implemented our strategy and we've reduced our loans. If we need to invest, then there really are different options," Hunt said.

Tallink announced through a stock market notice last summer that they are looking for new core investors to be added to the shipper's owners. There is also the possibility that some of the current owners might sell their stakes, the notice stated.

Towards the end of 2017 there were speculations that investors interested in the Estonian shipper will likely want to go for a controlling stake.