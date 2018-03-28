news

Transit business sees noticeable improvement in Estonian-Russian relations ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Anatoli Kanajev.
Anatoli Kanajev. Source: Eesti Meedia/Scanpix
Business

Businessman Anatoli Kanajev, who is selling container terminal operator Transiidikeskuse AS to German logistics company Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), told ERR on Tuesday that he has noticed a slight improvement of relations with Russia.

According to Kanajev, the transit sector is always affected by international tensions. "This is undeniable. I've always been convinced that the transit business sector should be above politics. Businesses are always looking for optimal ways to work even more efficiently, and they do that independent from political decisions," he said.

Though considering more recent developments, there is reason for hope, Kanajev added, also because of the arrival of German companies in the business. "Recently I've felt that there has been a normalization of relations with Russia, at least in the transit sector. High-ranking representatives of the Russian transport ministry have visited Estonia. We discussed these issues, and there's hope that in the future the situation might improve further still," he said.

Kanajev is selling his 99.53-percent stake in Transiidikeskuse AS to HHLA for a so far undisclosed "mid-range double-digit" million-euro sum, HHLA announced earlier this week. Transiidikeskuse AS reported a turnover of €19.2 million for 2016 as well as a net profit of €3.5 million. At the time the company had 229 employees.

The deal is expected to be concluded in the second quarter this year.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

muuga harbortransiidikeskuse asanatoli kanajev


