news

Institute: Estonia's economic state remains good ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Urve Palo (SDE) and Estonian Institute of Economic Research Marje Josing.
Minister of Entrepreneurship and IT Urve Palo (SDE) and Estonian Institute of Economic Research Marje Josing. Source: ERR
Business

Estonia's economic situation remains good, the Estonian Institute of Economic Research said on Wednesday, forecasting economic growth of fore percent and an increase in average salary to €1,297 this year.

Estonia's economic growth remains good due to positive developments in the economy of the European Union, but especially due to positive developments in the economies of Estonia's primary partner countries, it can be seen from the institute's fresh publication.

The strengthening of the foreign environment is reflected in Estonia's exports and is also carried over to domestic economy. This has raised the confidence of enterprises as well as households and has increased their willingness to invest,

The institute's experts and analysts assessed the present state of the economy with a maximum score of 100 in March, up five points compared to last December.

For the fourth quarter in a row, experts gave a positive assessment to the state of investments, which was also the highest assessment since 2007. The positive assessment was a result of a broad-based growth of investments, both in enterprises as well as the government sector.

According to the experts, the present state of private consumption is also good and for the fourth year in a row their private consumtion rating exceeds 50 points. In March, for the first time after the economic crisis the experts all gave the economic state a good assessment.

"We see that households can save more, which increases the confidence of families," Minister of Enrepreneurship and Information Technology Urve Palo (SDE) said in a press release. "Hereby we have to mention that an important role in the improved economic situation of households is also played by tax-free income minimum being raised to €500 at the start of the year, as a result of which 75 percent of employees receive up to €64 more money each month."

The institute forecasts Estonia's economy to grow four percent this year, and the average monthly salary to rise to €1,297.

The institute's experts expect Estonia's economy to remain in its present good state for the next six months.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

economic growthestonian institute of economic research


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
10.04

Supreme Court: Registered Partnership Act part of Estonia's legal order

10.04

Reform in record deficit following 2017 elections

10.04

Estonian Maritime Administration to survey Rukki Channel

10.04

American ambassador to ERR: Sanctions against Russia have been effective

09.04

NIHD signs deal to buy two needle exchange vans

09.04

Maritime Administration to seek €2.2 million from state for icebreaking

09.04

PISA 2018 testing period begins in Estonian schools

09.04

Jesse: Only journalists have talked to me about taking over as minister

BUSINESS
11:45

NIHD: Health, welfare inequality remains high across Estonian counties

10:07

E-residents mostly men, business consulting most popular activity

10.04

March registered unemployment up 2.6 percent

10.04

EVR Cargo to start transporting timber products from Tartu to Muuga

10.04

February exports up 15, imports 13 percent on year

09.04

Maritime Administration to seek €2.2 million from state for icebreaking

09.04

Estonia issues three large investor residence permits in 2017

09.04

Delay in bringing new vessel to route, says Linda Line

Opinion
21.03

Neivelt: Alcohol policy mustn't become third rail of Estonian politics

20.03

Digest: As Reform sidelines its chairman, the party is back at its worst

19.03

Digest: Russia's new ideology still based on Great Patriotic War

19.03

Toomas Sildam: Pre-election outdoor political ad ban entirely pointless

13.03

Digest: Social media a loophole to covertly fund election campaigns

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE).

Ossinovski: State budget must be drawn up with real surplus

According to Social Democratic Party (SDE) chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski, his party believes that the 2019 state budget should include a real surplus. One of the party's priorities is also wage increases for internal security, police and rescue workers.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:15

Driver of van that broke through ice killing four was heavily drunk

16:52

Gallery: Winner of Red Terror Museum design competition announced

16:05

Italian airborne early warning plane conducts flights in Estonian airspace

15:18

US Senate congratulates Baltic states on 100th anniversary of independence

14:37

Estonian Railways first quarter freight flows up 8.4 percent

13:41

Ossinovski: State budget must be drawn up with real surplus

12:43

Institute: Estonia's economic state remains good

11:45

NIHD: Health, welfare inequality remains high across Estonian counties

10:42

Many paintings in public buildings not officially on record

10:07

E-residents mostly men, business consulting most popular activity

09:09

Paper: Channel to Hiiumaa deep enough for ferries even at low water levels

08:40

Valga Hospital to close maternity ward as of July 1

10.04

Estonia may see more new e-residents in 2018 than previous years combined

10.04

Supreme Court: Registered Partnership Act part of Estonia's legal order

10.04

Reform in record deficit following 2017 elections

10.04

March registered unemployment up 2.6 percent

10.04

Estonian Maritime Administration to survey Rukki Channel

10.04

EVR Cargo to start transporting timber products from Tartu to Muuga

10.04

February exports up 15, imports 13 percent on year

10.04

American ambassador to ERR: Sanctions against Russia have been effective

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: