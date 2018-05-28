news

PERH, Apotheka dispute sees little progress over eight months ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Terve Pere Apteek-owned Apotheka pharmacy inside PERH.
Terve Pere Apteek-owned Apotheka pharmacy inside PERH. Source: (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)
Business

An ongoing dispute between North Estonia Medical Cenre (PERH) and Terve Pere Apteek OÜ, a chain of pharmacies operating under the Apotheka brand, over a premises located at the hospital in Tallinn has not seen significant headway, daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL) said.

Even the date of the hearing has not yet been set; according to the paper, the hearing cannot be scheduled as long as the manner of securing a potential claim for damages has not been determined.

"The court has explained to us that the hearing can be scheduled when the file has returned to the first tier court after the settlement of the disputes related to securing an action," PERH administrative director Aivi Karu told EPL.

"We have been very patient and sympathetic of PERH's efforts for eight months," Benu Apteek," said Kaidi Kelt, manager of Benu Apteek, which won the contract to operate the pharmacy location last summer. "We have understood that efforts by PERH continue. Should any changes take place, this would be a sign for us that we cannot go on with this kind of patience."

Apotheka refuses to make way for replacement

Terve Pere Apteek, the operator of a chain of pharmacies under the Apotheka brand, has run a pharmacy location at PERH for years. Last summer, as the pharmacy's lease was set to expire, the hospital held a competition for the contract to operate the pharmacy location, which was won by Benu Apteek Eesti OÜ.

When the previous lease expired in October, Terve Pere Apteek refused to vacate the premises, citing shortcomings in how the competition was conducted as well as a valid accord regarding rent with PERH. On 4 October, 2017, PERH filed an action against Terve Pere Apteek with Harju County Court, demanding that the premises be vacated.

On 9 October, the Agency of Medicines suspended the activity license of Terve Pere Apteek, citing the Medicinal Products Act, according to which a pharmacy must hold a legal basis for operating in a specific place. The pharmacy appealed the decision and applied for a continuation of the activity license on the basis of preliminary legal protection.

The Agency of Medicines lost to the pharmacy in court in the substantive discussion as well, where the court ruled that the lack of a valid rental agreement was an insufficient violation for the suspension of the activity license.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

north estonia medical centreapotheka


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
27.05

Ilves sends letter to president of Georgia on country's centenary

26.05

NATO: 1st Infantry Brigade's battle readiness positive

26.05

Survey: Support of Russian-speaking residents of NATO membership still low

26.05

MH17 report demonstrates Russia's involvement, says foreign minister

25.05

Savisaar health report with the courts, not clear what outcome is yet

25.05

Number of attacks in East Ukraine highest during week of Kaljulaid's visit

25.05

Enterprise Estonia deems language proficiency requirement unnecessary

25.05

87 year-old woman dies after reported attack with walking stick

BUSINESS
11:54

PERH, Apotheka dispute sees little progress over eight months

27.05

Ratas encourages Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Estonia

25.05

Linda Line declared bankrupt by court

25.05

61% of EU support for Estonia in 2014-2020 period endorsed

25.05

IMF: Wage pressure biggest threat to Estonia's economic outlook

25.05

NIB, LHV launch €20 million programme to support Estonian SMEs

25.05

Port of Tallinn IPO begins Friday, shares to cost €1.40-1.80

25.05

2018 first quarter construction volume up 21%

Opinion
14.05

Toomas Sildam: Reform making Toom's citizenship an issue could backfire

09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Indrek Tarand

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

Nine years ago Indrek Tarand became an MEP after polling over 100,000 votes as an independent candidate. Now he wishes to return to his roots and join an Estonian party in the run up to the 2019 Parliamentary (Riigikogu) elections. But which one? Everything will become clear in the Autumn, he tells ERR.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
15:52

Former Free Party leader to return to head up anti-corruption committee

15:21

Rein Kilk, other Pere chiefs found guilty of causing insolvency

14:24

Linda Line to resume operations on Tallinn-Helsinki route by end of June

13:18

AirBaltic to purchase up to 60 new Bombardier jets

12:43

Most of payroll gender pay gap inexplicable, according to Minister

11:54

PERH, Apotheka dispute sees little progress over eight months

10:59

ERR at CyCon 2018: Former President Ilves, Facebook, Microsoft and more

10:16

Gallery: Ratas meets with Estonian diaspora community in Toronto Updated

08:53

Climatologist: Summery May heralds warm summer to come

27.05

Riigikogu speaker: Estonia will continue to support Georgia

27.05

Ilves sends letter to president of Georgia on country's centenary

27.05

Ratas encourages Canadian entrepreneurs to invest in Estonia

26.05

NATO: 1st Infantry Brigade's battle readiness positive

26.05

Survey: Support of Russian-speaking residents of NATO membership still low

26.05

MH17 report demonstrates Russia's involvement, says foreign minister

25.05

Linda Line declared bankrupt by court

25.05

61% of EU support for Estonia in 2014-2020 period endorsed

25.05

Indrek Tarand mulling return to Estonian politics, possibly with Free Party

25.05

Savisaar health report with the courts, not clear what outcome is yet

25.05

IMF: Wage pressure biggest threat to Estonia's economic outlook

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: