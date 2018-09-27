news

Baiba Rubesa resigns as CEO of RB Rail ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
RB Rail CEO Baiba Rubesa.
RB Rail CEO Baiba Rubesa. Source: (Powerhouse)
Business

Baiba Rubesa has resigned as the CEO of RB Rail, the joint venture established by the three Baltic states for the implementation of the Rail Baltica railroad project, Rubesa's spokesperson Santa Cizevska said on Thursday morning.

The resignation letter is effective immediately and Rubesa is to give a press conference at 11:30 EEST.

Rubesa was appointed CEO of RB Rail in 2015, and her term of office was to end next month.

RB Rail is already seeking a new CEO, most likely from Poland or Finland, according to unofficial sources.

Riia Sillave, chairwoman of the supervisory board of RB Rail and CEO at Rail Baltic Estonia told BNS earlier that the search for a new CEO has begun. She said that executive search firm Amrop was contracted to conduct the search in the Baltic states as well as in Finland and Poland.

It has also previously been reported that the Estonian and Lithuanian shareholders of RB Rail last February expressed no confidence in Rubesa, stating that they were unsatisfied with her performance and wanted change. The Latvian shareholder abstained at the time. The supervisory board, however, did not consider dismissing Rubesa, who herself decided to remain in her position, csaying that she had been facing constant opposition from some members of the company's supervisory board and beneficial owners.

RB Rail AS is the central coordinator for the Rail Baltica project for the construction of a new high-speed, European standard gauge double-track electrified railway line from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. RB Rail shareholders include Estonia's Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ, Latvia's SIA Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas and Lithuania's UAB Rail Baltica Statyba.

Estimated to cost around €5.8 billion in total, Rail Baltica is to become a direct railway connection between the Baltic countries and the European railway network.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

rail balticabaiba rubesarb rail


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
26.09

9 copyright societies suing state for €42 million, Reinsalu hopes to settle

26.09

Tartu to begin offering free express bus service to city airport in October

26.09

State budget: Monthly child support to rise

26.09

Estonian government approves €11.3 billion 2019 state budget

26.09

Mikser: Trump's speech at UN General Assembly matched expectations

26.09

Four await extradition to US in DEA-exposed drug, money laundering ring

26.09

Gallery: Ratas sees off Pope Francis at Tallinn Airport Updated

26.09

Pope in Estonia: Abuse scandals driving people away from Church

FEATURE
BUSINESS
25.09

Reform submits bill to reduce alcohol duties

24.09

EU calls for probe into Danske money laundering scandal

23.09

Port cargo volumes in first eight months of 2018 up 2.2% on year

22.09

Browder: British authorities took no action when told about Baltic banks

21.09

Denmark reopens Danske money laundering probe, UK launches related probe

20.09

Government to support job creation in Northeastern, Southeastern Estonia

20.09

Skeleton signs deal worth million with London bus manufacturer

20.09

August industrial producer price index up 3.4% on year

Opinion
13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

Culture
2019 Elections
Mart Helme on ''Live from the News Building'' on Wednesday.

EKRE leader on education, Russian votes and possible coalition partners

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) leader Mart Helme stated on Wednesday a willingness to be in government with either Reform or Centre, albeit with strings attached. He also spoke on topics affecting the Russian-speaking populace: education and Estonian-Russian relations, as well as potential EKRE Russian-speaking voters.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
12:32

Toddler accidentally X-rayed at Estonian-Russian border

11:41

Over 5,500 homes without power due to storm

11:12

Baiba Rubesa resigns as CEO of RB Rail

10:14

Est-For seeking local governments interested in pulp mill

09:32

Ratas: €11.3 billion budget for 2019 balanced, including surplus

08:57

Police claim €152 million from ID card producer Gemalto

26.09

Kaljulaid to UNGA: Small countries have no time for small objectives

26.09

EKRE leader on education, Russian votes and possible coalition partners

26.09

9 copyright societies suing state for €42 million, Reinsalu hopes to settle

26.09

Tartu to begin offering free express bus service to city airport in October

26.09

State budget: Monthly child support to rise

26.09

Estonian government approves €11.3 billion 2019 state budget

26.09

Blackstone planning to exit Luminor in 4-7 years

26.09

Mikser: Trump's speech at UN General Assembly matched expectations

26.09

Four await extradition to US in DEA-exposed drug, money laundering ring

26.09

Gallery: Ratas sees off Pope Francis at Tallinn Airport Updated

26.09

Pope in Estonia: Abuse scandals driving people away from Church

26.09

Win a tablet: Vikerraadio's European Day of Languages quiz

25.09

Reform submits bill to reduce alcohol duties

25.09

EKRE and SDE both rise in support, no chance of coalition partnership

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: