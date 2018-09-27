Baiba Rubesa resigns as CEO of RB Rail

Baiba Rubesa has resigned as the CEO of RB Rail, the joint venture established by the three Baltic states for the implementation of the Rail Baltica railroad project, Rubesa's spokesperson Santa Cizevska said on Thursday morning.

The resignation letter is effective immediately and Rubesa is to give a press conference at 11:30 EEST.

Rubesa was appointed CEO of RB Rail in 2015, and her term of office was to end next month.

RB Rail is already seeking a new CEO, most likely from Poland or Finland, according to unofficial sources.

Riia Sillave, chairwoman of the supervisory board of RB Rail and CEO at Rail Baltic Estonia told BNS earlier that the search for a new CEO has begun. She said that executive search firm Amrop was contracted to conduct the search in the Baltic states as well as in Finland and Poland.

It has also previously been reported that the Estonian and Lithuanian shareholders of RB Rail last February expressed no confidence in Rubesa, stating that they were unsatisfied with her performance and wanted change. The Latvian shareholder abstained at the time. The supervisory board, however, did not consider dismissing Rubesa, who herself decided to remain in her position, csaying that she had been facing constant opposition from some members of the company's supervisory board and beneficial owners.

RB Rail AS is the central coordinator for the Rail Baltica project for the construction of a new high-speed, European standard gauge double-track electrified railway line from Tallinn to the Lithuanian-Polish border. RB Rail shareholders include Estonia's Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ, Latvia's SIA Eiropas Dzelzceļa līnijas and Lithuania's UAB Rail Baltica Statyba.

Estimated to cost around €5.8 billion in total, Rail Baltica is to become a direct railway connection between the Baltic countries and the European railway network.

