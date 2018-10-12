news

Odyssey Europe completes takeover of Olympic Entertainment Group ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
BNS
OEG shareholders meeting. Photo is illustrative.
OEG shareholders meeting. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Business

Odyssey Europe, the majority owner of listed Estonian casino operator Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG), has completed the takeover of OEG shares belonging to minority shareholders, OEG told the Tallinn Stock Exchange (TSE) on Friday.

As a result of the takeover, 100% of the shares of OEG, excluding own shares, belong to Odyssey Europe AS.

Prior to the announcement of the completion of the squeezeout, Nasdaq Tallinn suspended trading in OEG shares until further notice. All orders had been cancelled, it said.

OEG said on Thursday that it had filed an application with Nasdaq CSD to transfer the shares belonging to its minority shareholders to the majority shareholder Odyssey Europe AS for a monetary compensation of €1.40 per share in accordance with the resolution of the 10 September extraordinary meeting of shareholders of OEG.

It said that on the basis of the application, the Estonian branch of Nasdaq CSD will transfer the minority shares to the securities account of the majority shareholder and the compensation to the accounts of minority shareholders on or around 12 October. The settlement will be effected automatically and no steps are needed to be taken by the minority shareholders.

An extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of OEG on 10 September decided to approve the takeover of the shares of OEG held by the minority shareholders by Odyssey Europe AS for a monetary compensation of €1.40 per share.

After Harju County Court had temporarily barred OEG from increasing its share capital in the interest of Novalpina Capital, an investor bidding for all shares in OEG, Novalpina filed an application for merging Olympic with their subsidiary, which would mean that minority shareholders would be bought out using a so-called squeeze-out procedure.

The Listing and Surveillance Committee of the TSE on 31 May rejected an application by OEG to delist its shares before the takeover of the shares. Considering the structure of shareholders of the company and the size of their total stake, as well as the planned transactions, the stock exchange was of the opinion that investors' interests can be considered sufficiently protected if investors are adequately informed and if they have the opportunity to turn to court for the protection of their rights, the TSE said at the time.

Delisting was necessary in connection with the takeover of OEG by the investment company Novalpina Capital, which intended to merge OEG with Odyssey Europe, a company established for the takeover of OEG.

Several minority shareholders, who considered the price of €1.9 per share offered for the shares in the voluntary offer to be too low, said they were against the delisting and wanted to receive €2.30-2.50 per share. The minority shareholders also previously promised to use all legitimate means to prevent the delisting.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

acquisitionstallinn stock exchangeolympic entertainment group


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
11.10

Gallery: Minister of Defence visits Estonian troops in Afghanistan

11.10

EKRE member, Riigikogu hopeful Saarso calls Kõlvart 'unfit Asian'

11.10

Baltics apply for EU funding for power grid synchronisation

11.10

Eesti Päevaleht loses Oudekki Loone Supreme Court appeal

11.10

Estonian ministers to meet NATO chief, EDF forces in Italy

11.10

Reform top party donations

11.10

Estonia money laundering risk second lowest in world

11.10

Online magazine Estonian World petitions state for funds

Opinion
08.10

Never a good deed unpunished: Centre Party clean up costing it the election

04.10

Digest: Why does e-Estonia still not have centralised patient registration?

02.10

Digest: Russian cultural autonomy on other side of Narva River, says Helme

01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

FEATURE
BUSINESS
08:53

Survey: Lowering alcohol excise duties would reverse cross-border trade

11.10

Bank of Estonia: Businesses should be investing more

11.10

Port of Tallinn listing greater success than expected, say Ratas, Simson

11.10

Estonia money laundering risk second lowest in world

10.10

Eesti Energia constructing 7 MW of solar power stations in next year

10.10

Tallink eyeing €80 million payout to shareholders in 2019

10.10

August exports up 7%, imports 11% on year

09.10

Mikser: Foreign trade minister post would require Enterprise Estonia reform

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:59

Andrus Ansip: Coalition minority not like one he headed, causing chaos

16:27

Estonia joins other EU states pressing for cyber-attack sanctions listing

15:30

President Kaljulaid visits Armenia

13:56

NATO robust, spending to increase, says foreign minister Mikser

12:47

New info from Estonia's Danske Bank investigation expected by end of year

11:56

Estonia announces €40 million procurement for long-range antitank weapons Updated

11:50

Odyssey Europe completes takeover of Olympic Entertainment Group

09:56

Estonian banks cease cooperation with online store selling MMS

09:44

Pension funds not operating to benefit contributors, says ex banker

09:29

Former Hansapank CEO Indrek Neivelt: Take your pensions to mutual funds

08:53

Survey: Lowering alcohol excise duties would reverse cross-border trade

11.10

Bank of Estonia: Businesses should be investing more

11.10

'Wild Souls' exhibition on Baltic symbolism to open in Tallinn

11.10

Gallery: Minister of Defence visits Estonian troops in Afghanistan

11.10

Port of Tallinn listing greater success than expected, say Ratas, Simson

11.10

EKRE member, Riigikogu hopeful Saarso calls Kõlvart 'unfit Asian'

11.10

Baltics apply for EU funding for power grid synchronisation

11.10

Eesti Päevaleht loses Oudekki Loone Supreme Court appeal

11.10

Estonian ministers to meet NATO chief, EDF forces in Italy

11.10

Reform top party donations

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: