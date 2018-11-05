Olympic Entertainment gets new CEO as Jääger resigns

Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG) announced on Monday that its supervisory board has appointed Corey Plummer its new CEO, replacing Madis Jääger. Jääger ran the company for seven years.

'Plummer has more than 20 years of international gaming experience, including as founder and president of North Sea Gaming, a sector-focused independent advisory firm, and as a senior executive at Holland Casino, Caesars Entertainment Group, Rush Street Gaming and Aristocrat Technologies,' the gambling company told the stock exchange.

In addition, the supervisory board appointed Omer Efraim to the management board as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Efraim has more than 15 years of software development experience, much of which in gambling technology.

Efraim's previous roles include as CTO of Skywind Group, an online gambling content and services provider, and running the casino live games division at Playtech, one of the world's largest online gambling software providers that also has a strong presence in Estonia.

Management board member and chief operations officer, Meelis Pielberg, sees his role expanded to include direct oversight of local country operations and business development.

All three management board members will be based at OEG's headquarters in Tallinn.

As part of the reorganization, Jääger is resigning from the management board, becoming a senior adviser to OEG.

The owner of OEG, Odyssey Europe, in October completed a squeeze-out of minority shareholders of OEG, which means that all of Olympic Entertainment's shares now belong to Odyssey.

A few days later OEG filed an application with Nasdaq CSD to transfer the shares belonging to its minority shareholders to the majority shareholder Odyssey Europe AS for a monetary compensation of €1.40 per share.