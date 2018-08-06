news

Court bars Olympic from increasing share capital ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Shareholders at an OEG meeting.
Shareholders at an OEG meeting. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Business

Harju County Court has barred, by means of an interim order, listed casino group Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG) from carrying out a share capital increase as a result of which the investment company Novalpina Capital would likely obtain a holding of more than 90% in OEG via a subsidiary.

OEG informed the Tallinn Stock Exchange late last week that Harju County Court with a ruling dated 3 August, 2018 banned increasing the share capital of OEG on the basis of a decision adopted at a general meeting of shareholders on 29 June, 2018 and registration of share capital increases of OEG on the basis of decisions of the supervisory board.

According to the court, the injunction was decided on the basis of an action from AS Trigon Asset Management against OEG seeking to establish the nullity of the resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders or alternatively to revoke the resolutions.

The general meeting of OEG decided at the end of June to change the company's articles of association in order for the supervisory board to have the right to increase the share capital of the company in three years by up to €2.8 million against contributions by issuing up to seven million new ordinary shares of the company to the members of the management board or supervisory board or to any other directors or employees of the company or its direct or indirect subsidiaries.

The general meeting also gave the supervisory board the right to increase the share capital of the company by up to €10 million against contributions in kind by issuing up to 25 million new ordinary shares with the goal of acquiring the company, a business division or a participation in a business or other assets, in each case under exclusion of the pre-emptive right of the shareholders to subscribe to the new shares.

The Listing and Surveillance Committee of the Tallinn Stock Exchange on 31 May did not approve an application by OEG to delist its shares before the takeover of the shares. Considering the structure of shareholders of the company and the size of their total stake, as well as the planned transactions, the stock exchange is of the opinion that investors' interests can be considered sufficiently protected if investors are adequately informed and if they have the opportunity to turn to court for the protection of their rights, the stock exchange said at the time.

OEG said it would contest the decision of the stock exchange.

Delisting is necessary in connection with the takeover of OEG by the investment company Novalpina Capital, which intends to merge OEG with Odyssey Europe, a company established for the takeover of OEG.

Several minority shareholders, who consider the price of €1.90 per share offered for OEG shares to be too low, have said they are against the delisting and want to receive €2.30-2.50 per share. The minority shareholders have also previously promised to use all legitimate means to prevent the delisting.

OEG provides gaming services in six EU member states, including the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, as well as Slovakia, Italy and Malta. The company was founded by Armin Karu and Jaan Korpusov in 1993. As of 31 December, 2017, OEG owned altogether 115 casinos and 27 betting points, including 24 casinos in Estonia, 53 in Latvia, 17 in Lithuania, six in Slovakia, 14 in Italy and one in Malta.

OEG employs a workforce of approximately 3,000 people.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

harju county courtolympic entertainment group


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

NEWS
Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
05.08

Former central bank chairman joins EKRE to run for parliament in 2019

04.08

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP

04.08

GALLERY | Koutny wins Tallinn Ironman, Albert wins third place

04.08

Ilves: Focus on US actions instead of what Trump says

04.08

Cyberattacks possible during 2019 elections, says RIA

04.08

Mazsalaca forest fire no longer spreading towards Estonian nature reserve

03.08

Ironman traffic and transport changes: It's a weekend for walking

03.08

Kaljulaid appoints Jonatan Vseviov ambassador to US

FEATURE
Yana Toom

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP

I arrive slightly early for my interview with Yana Toom at her constituency office in a fashionable street in central Tallinn, only to find out that she has beaten me to it and is already there. A very tall woman, easily recognisable thanks to her distinctive russet hair, she is wilting in the current heatwave in Tallinn just as much as I am and we go out for a pre-interview cigarette on the office balcony (''I'm just a summer smoker'' I say, not very convincingly).

BUSINESS
12:29

New Linda Line catamaran arrival stalled by bankruptcy proceedings says CEO

11:40

Court bars Olympic from increasing share capital

10:34

Plastic bag use declines by around 20% in major Estonian chains

09:56

Survey: Over half of Estonians favour lowering alcohol excise duty

03.08

Alexela given permission to buy 220 Energia

03.08

Tallinn transport company suspends, reports head of administration Moorast

03.08

Tallink transports record number of passengers in July

03.08

Auvere Power Plant handed over to Eesti Energia this week

Opinion
09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

06.07

Opinion: Prosecutor General on criminal proceedings and public interest

04.07

Enterprise Estonia head refutes claims that its emphasis not appropriate

26.06

Digest: Siim Kallas on a potential Russian-American security deal

23.06

Opinion digest: Reform couldn't form government with EKRE, says Kross

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:13

UK financial regulator warns against Estonia's GoldTech

17:46

Tõniste: No reduced excise rate for small wine, cider producers before 2020

16:35

Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: 6-12 August

15:44

Art academy summer courses start Monday, host students from 28 countries

14:46

Russian citizen caught speeding in Estonia expelled from country

13:42

France's Consolis buys Estonian prefab concrete elements maker TMB

12:29

New Linda Line catamaran arrival stalled by bankruptcy proceedings says CEO

11:40

Court bars Olympic from increasing share capital

10:34

Plastic bag use declines by around 20% in major Estonian chains

09:56

Survey: Over half of Estonians favour lowering alcohol excise duty

08:51

June accommodated tourist numbers remain unchanged on year

05.08

Former central bank chairman joins EKRE to run for parliament in 2019

05.08

Estonian, Finnish PMs to take part in Estonia-Finland bicycle ride

04.08

'No (stateless) person, no problem?': An interview with Yana Toom MEP

04.08

GALLERY | Koutny wins Tallinn Ironman, Albert wins third place

04.08

Ilves: Focus on US actions instead of what Trump says

04.08

Cyberattacks possible during 2019 elections, says RIA

04.08

Mazsalaca forest fire no longer spreading towards Estonian nature reserve

03.08

Alexela given permission to buy 220 Energia

03.08

Ironman traffic and transport changes: It's a weekend for walking

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: