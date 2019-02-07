Brits not interested in Estonian citizenship despite Brexit

While in the wake of Brexit, tens of thousands of Brits have applied for citizenship in European Union member states, just a single British citizen has done so in Estonia.

What is more, the Brit in question is the first to apply for Estonian citizenship in years. The Ministry of the Interior told BNS that the applicant was granted citizenship.

There have not yet been any applications of British citizens in 2019, the ministry added.

Foreigners who want to obtain Estonian citizenship must have lived in Estonia for at least eight years on the basis of a residence permit or otherwise the right of residence before they apply. Also, Estonian law also does not allow dual citizenship.

According to the population register, there were 1,422 British citizens living in Estonia as of 1 January this year, which is 11% more than on the same day of 2018, when there were 1,286.

The Guardian reported that approximately 200,000 British citizens submitted applications for Irish citizenship last year, and that many have also opted for French or German citizenship.