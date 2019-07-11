LHV operating former Danske ATM machines from start of August

Estonian bank LHV Pank is to take over the operation of ATM machines from Danske Bank, starting from Aug. 1. The move means Luminor account holders will be able to use the machines.

Around 25 ATMs which are currently branded jointly as Luminor and Danske will see the LHV logo replacing the latter. Some ATMs will also be relocated, BNS reports.

LHV Pank, Luminor Bank, Danske Bank and Worldline signed an agreement in June making LHV Luminor's new partner in its joint ATM network.

The development follows an agreement where LHV is to acquire Danske's private loan portfolio, also signed in June.

Danske Bank is closing its doors in Estonia later this year. Through the course of 2018 it emerged that over €200 billion in potentially illicit funds passed through its doors between 2007 and 2015. The bank has also been subject to investigations by the Estonian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) as well as its counterpart in Danske's home country, Denmark.