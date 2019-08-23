ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Skeleton Technologies ultracapacitors to power Škoda trams in Germany

Škoda Electric trams to begin using ultracapacitors produced by Skeleton Technologies.
Škoda Electric trams to begin using ultracapacitors produced by Skeleton Technologies. Source: Škoda
Skeleton Technologies, a company of Estonian origin and European market leader for ultracapacitors and energy storage systems for transportation and grid applications, will supply ultracapacitor systems to Škoda Electric, a traction equipment manufacturer, for 114 trams to be delivered by Škoda Transportation to the German cities of Mannheim, Heidelberg and Ludwigshafen.

The ultracapacitor system recuperates trams' braking energy and harnesses it for reacceleration, saving energy and decreasing costs, according to a statement released by Skeleton Technologies. Ultracapacitors are ideal for this application due to their high efficiency, reliability and ability to recharge in seconds.

"Skeleton Technologies brings the necessary quality mindset to critical applications," said Stanislav Wizur, head of Strategic Purchasing at Škoda Electric. "The highest power density and efficiency in the industry provides us with a very clear competitive advantage. We have worked together with Skeleton Technologies to develop the most efficient energy storage solution for modern trams, keeping in mind the power restrictions for grid infrastructure in a number of cities around Europe."

According to Skeleton, the Škoda Electric traction delivery to Škoda Transportation's Mannheim project is further proof that Skeleton Technologies' ultracapacitors will be the key enabler for smart city transportation systems in Germany and worldwide. The new system uses the most advanced ultracapacitor management software to further increase the lifetime of the modules.

"Škoda has an excellent track record in innovative and energy-efficient trams, and ultracapacitors are a perfect fit for the locomotive industry due to their ability to capture braking energy in seconds, their high efficiency, and their long lifetime," said Skeleton Technologies CEO Taavi Madiberk. "In 2019, we plan to make a public announcement regarding additional locomotive projects currently in the works. Projects like these show that we do not need to go to China or the U.S. for battery and ultracapacitor production. Skeleton has proven that energy storage manufacturing is alive and well in Europe, and European companies can work together to bring huge benefits to the European industry and market."

Skeleton Technologies is a producer of graphene-based ultracapacitors and energy storage systems that delivers high power, high energy, reliable and long-life storage systems across the industry; its ultracapacitors are used in trucks, buses and grid applications.

Since its founding in 2009, Skeleton Technologies has raised over €51 million to support manufacturing scale-up in Germany and Estonia and increased its number of employees from four to 115. Its current customer base ranges from leading Tier One automotive firms and industrial equipment original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to truck fleet operators and aerospace prime contractors.


Škoda Electric is a world manufacturer of electric drives and traction motors for trolleybuses, tramways, locomotives, suburban train units, metros and mine cars, among other applications.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

germanyskeleton technologiespublic transportškoda


