Tax Board recommending avoiding goods exchanges during Brexit

The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) has urged businesses to prepare themselves for the withdrawal of the U.K. from the EU and is recommending they not plan exchanges of goods for the period during which Brexit is implemented.

The U.K. is preparing to leave the EU on Oct. 31. Although the actual time of the withdrawal continues to remain unclear, as it depends on domestic political developments in the U.K., it is nevertheless possible that as of Nov. 1, the U.K. will become a third country and customs clearance will be required in the movement of goods between the U.K. and the EU in the future, the MTA said on Thursday.

The Estonian tax authority is therefore recommending not planning exchanges of goods for the time period in which the U.K. leaves the EU.

The MTA is also recommending that companies that still don't have an EORI number necessary for customs clearance to obtain one early from the authority.

The MTA likewise recommends businesses familiarize themselves with measures applicable to goods imported from the U.K. in the Estonian Customs Tariff, such as what tax rates are applicable upon the release of goods for consumption, and whether restrictions or special conditions apply to goods upon import to the EU.

