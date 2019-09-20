ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tax Board recommending avoiding goods exchanges during Brexit ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Inspection of tractor trailers in Calais, at the entrance of the Channel Tunnel connecting the European mainland to the U.K.
Inspection of tractor trailers in Calais, at the entrance of the Channel Tunnel connecting the European mainland to the U.K. Source: Denis Charlet/AP Photo/Scanpix
Economy

The Tax and Customs Board (MTA) has urged businesses to prepare themselves for the withdrawal of the U.K. from the EU and is recommending they not plan exchanges of goods for the period during which Brexit is implemented.

The U.K. is preparing to leave the EU on Oct. 31. Although the actual time of the withdrawal continues to remain unclear, as it depends on domestic political developments in the U.K., it is nevertheless possible that as of Nov. 1, the U.K. will become a third country and customs clearance will be required in the movement of goods between the U.K. and the EU in the future, the MTA said on Thursday.

The Estonian tax authority is therefore recommending not planning exchanges of goods for the time period in which the U.K. leaves the EU.

The MTA is also recommending that companies that still don't have an EORI number necessary for customs clearance to obtain one early from the authority.

The MTA likewise recommends businesses familiarize themselves with measures applicable to goods imported from the U.K. in the Estonian Customs Tariff, such as what tax rates are applicable upon the release of goods for consumption, and whether restrictions or special conditions apply to goods upon import to the EU.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

brexitunited kingdomtax and customs board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
19.09

Gallery: Rescue worker union holds protest, confronts ministers at Toompea

19.09

Authorities practice joint-response training for nuclear accidents

19.09

Gallery: Academic trade unions hold protests in Tallinn and Tartu

19.09

Government approves 2018 FY report, budget talks to continue next Thursday

19.09

Family Medicine Association gets €435,000 for software analysis

Opinion
Business
18.09

Committee: Universal basic income will not be introduced anytime soon

18.09

Air Baltic Estonian passenger numbers up by almost half on year

18.09

Tobacco product prices to rise every year from 2020 to 2023

18.09

Transferwise revenue up, company profitable for third year in a row

17.09

Veho to acquire Silberauto

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
13:39

Second quarter house price index up 5.8 percent on year

13:03

Opposition wants to be included in global Estonian working group

12:24

Long-stay visa fees to be introduced for Ukrainians and Belarusians

11:42

Saaremaa islanders extremely disappointed by change to air link procurement

10:58

August producer price index down 1.3 percent on year

10:33

Epp Mäe wins world championship bronze medal

10:15

Gallery: Concert held to mark 75th anniversary of Great Refugee Flight

09:41

September party ratings: Reform remains in lead, support for EKRE increases

08:34

Tax Board recommending avoiding goods exchanges during Brexit

19.09

What the papers say: Pensions and transport policy clutter

19.09

Estonian Cell completes €20 million investment in Kunda

19.09

Estonia elected to board of International Atomic Energy Agency

19.09

Development plan for the Song Festival Grounds to be launched

19.09

Employers: Trade unions abandoning minimum wage agreement regrettable

19.09

Former Centre Party leader Edgar Savisaar recovering from stroke

19.09

Mart Helme to boycott Macron and Conte's migration debate

19.09

Gallery: Rescue worker union holds protest, confronts ministers at Toompea

19.09

Authorities practice joint-response training for nuclear accidents

19.09

Gallery: Academic trade unions hold protests in Tallinn and Tartu

19.09

Biocomponent requirement could hike price of diesel

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: