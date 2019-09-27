Maxima removes M.V.Wool products from its shelves

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Even though products of fish processor M.V.Wool that has been associated with a deadly strain of listeria bacterium have been inspected and deemed safe for consumption, the Maxima supermarket chain has decided to remove its cold smoked and salted salmon from its shops.

Head of buying for quickly spoiling goods at Maxima Marge Kikas told Delfi that Maxima is carefully monitoring developments surrounding production and food safety at M.V.Wool. "We have decided to stop selling M.V.Wool's cold smoked and salted salmon and salted trout products in our shops," she said.

"The products have been removed from shelves, and we have notified the company," Kikas added.

"We believe M.V.Wool have sent a request for information to the Veterinary and Food Board (VTA) to learn whether their products are safe to consume. We will wait for an explanation from the company and guarantees for the safety of their products," Kikas said.

Press representative for the Selver chair of supermarkets Rivo Veski said that M.V.Wool fish products have been inspected in accordance with VTA procedures and found to be complete safe, and that Selver will continue selling them.

Head of communications for Coop Martin Miido said the same. "We have consulted the Veterinary and Food Board who said that every shipment sent to shops gets inspected," Miido said, adding that Coop will stop selling the firm's products should the agency deem it necessary.

"Concerning sales results, we can say we are experiencing a slump, and not just regarding M.V.Wool products, but all across the fish segment," Veski said, adding that it is too early to draw further conclusions after just a few days.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

maximafishselverveterinary and food boardm.v.woollisteria


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

