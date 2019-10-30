ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia's 2018 tax-to-GDP ratio at 33 percent ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Euros.
Euros. Source: Karin Koppel
Economy

Estonia's tax-to-GDP ratio, i.e. the sum of taxes and net social contributions as a percentage of GDP, stood at 33 percent in 2018, 0.1 percentage point higher than in 2017, it appears from data available from Eurostat.

The overall tax-to-GDP ratio stood at 40.3 percent in the EU in 2018, indicating an increase on year of 0.1 percentage point. In the euro area, tax revenue accounted for 41.7 percent of GDP in 2018, up from  41.5 percent in 2017.

The tax-to-GDP ratio varies significantly between member states, with the highest share in 2018 recorded in France at 48.4 percent, Belgium at 47.2 percent, and Denmark at 45.9 percent.

At the opposite end, the lowest ratios were registered in Ireland at 23 percent, Romania at 27.1 percent, Bulgaria at 29.9 percent, Lithuania at 30.5 percent, and Latvia at 31.4 percent.

Compared with 2017, the tax-to-GDP ratio increased in 16 member states in 2018, with the largest increase recorded in Luxembourg, from 39.1 percent in 2017 to 40.7 percent in 2018, ahead of Romania (25.8 to 27.1 percent) and Poland (35 to 36.1 percent).

In contrast, decreases were recorded in seven member states, notably in Denmark, from 46.8 percent in 2017 to 45.9 percent in 2018, as well as Hungary (38.4 percent to 37.6 percent) and Finland (43.1 percent to 42.2 percent).

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eurostattax-to-gdp ratio
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

LATEST NEWS
18:36

What the Papers Say: Tänak and Helme's travels and Estonian societal change

18:00

Amendment to try and curb red tape when applying for disability

17:44

Estonia's 2018 tax-to-GDP ratio at 33 percent

17:19

October industrial confidence indicators down

16:58

Gallery: Winning design chosen for central Tartu parking garage

16:32

Tallinn city government getting rid of Raepress

16:05

Taavet Hinrikus: Estonia's IT reputation neglected

15:36

ERR news chief: No issue with Estonian media content, but funding a worry

15:09

Unemployment fund reserves approaching €1 billion

14:45

Pirita residents demand mobility study from Tallinn

14:11

EKRE to protest youth center LGBT discussion event

13:40

Justice minister: Early release for traitor Simm morally wrong

13:16

Luik meets with French armed forces minister

12:42

Around 20 percent of Estonian residences experience storm damage per decade

12:13

Police special unit arrests men following attack on family medicine center

12:10

Doctors want pneumococcus vaccine added to immunization schedule

11:46

Construction fatalities for 2019 already exceed previous year's figure

11:13

Prime minister stresses importance of US market to Estonia

10:55

Still recovering from crisis, Narva energy techs hoping for cold winter

10:27

British Army Air Corps helicopters arriving in Estonia

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: