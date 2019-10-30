Estonia's 2018 tax-to-GDP ratio at 33 percent

Estonia's tax-to-GDP ratio, i.e. the sum of taxes and net social contributions as a percentage of GDP, stood at 33 percent in 2018, 0.1 percentage point higher than in 2017, it appears from data available from Eurostat.

The overall tax-to-GDP ratio stood at 40.3 percent in the EU in 2018, indicating an increase on year of 0.1 percentage point. In the euro area, tax revenue accounted for 41.7 percent of GDP in 2018, up from 41.5 percent in 2017.

The tax-to-GDP ratio varies significantly between member states, with the highest share in 2018 recorded in France at 48.4 percent, Belgium at 47.2 percent, and Denmark at 45.9 percent.

At the opposite end, the lowest ratios were registered in Ireland at 23 percent, Romania at 27.1 percent, Bulgaria at 29.9 percent, Lithuania at 30.5 percent, and Latvia at 31.4 percent.

Compared with 2017, the tax-to-GDP ratio increased in 16 member states in 2018, with the largest increase recorded in Luxembourg, from 39.1 percent in 2017 to 40.7 percent in 2018, ahead of Romania (25.8 to 27.1 percent) and Poland (35 to 36.1 percent).

In contrast, decreases were recorded in seven member states, notably in Denmark, from 46.8 percent in 2017 to 45.9 percent in 2018, as well as Hungary (38.4 percent to 37.6 percent) and Finland (43.1 percent to 42.2 percent).

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!