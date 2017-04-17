news

Estonia 100 kicks off with national hike ({{commentsTotal}})

Hikers in Emumägi, Lääne-Viru County. April 16, 2017.
Hikers in Emumägi, Lääne-Viru County. April 16, 2017. Source: (Estonia 100)
News
News

The Estonia 100 centennial program began Sunday with a national day of hiking in springtime snow along the former border which once divided modern-day Estonia into the Governorate of Estonia and the Governorate of Livonia.

"One hundred years ago, North Estonia and South Estonia were separated by a governorate border which we will symbolically erase from the map with this hike," said Margus Kasterpalu, Estonia 100's director of major events, according to a Government Office press release. "In this way, we will celebrate the emergence of our country, which was an important milestone on the road to independence."

Groups of hikers headed out along the over 400 kilometer long former border which ran from the northwestern shore of Lake Peipus to Tõstamaa in Pärnu County. Hikers carried GPS devices which allowed others to follow their paths on a virtual map as the border line was erased by hikers on the move.

An additional 2,500 hikers joined in the effort by making their way to nine community centers located within close proximity to the former border — Tõstamaa, Lõpe, Järvakandi, Lelle, Kurgja, Oisu, Päinurme, Sadala and Avinurme — where they were welcomed with soup and cultural programs organized by locals.

Connecting this summer's upcoming Youth Song and Dance Festival "Here I'll Stay" to the day of hiking was a preview concert held at Kurgja, where singers and dancers lit the festival's torch afterward as well.

Kaljulaid: Estonia never before so free and prosperous

President Kersti Kaljulaid addressed attendees at the event in Kurgja, highlighting the resilience of generation after generation which allowed the Estonian people to persevere even in difficult times.

"Today we have reason to reflect and be thankful to all those who showed us the way and determined our fate and direction," she said. "As we think about them, we can indeed feel touched by time, as the 2014 song festival taught us. All of our predecessors have names, some of which are significant to us. However, it is always only the combined ambition of a people that matter."

The president noted that the Republic of Estonia had never before seen an era as free and as prosperous. "We are protected and we are supported by a common understanding of a nation of free citizens that is shared by other democratic nations," she said. "Furthermore, we represent one of the few global success stories — we have made it from occupation and misery to a digital, middle-income society in 25 years. We punch far above what our size on a map or our population statistics show."

Kaljulaid highlighted that telling Estonia's story, including by introducing its history and culture on an unprecedented scale by means of various centennial event, will help foster pride in Estonians and those with a connection to the country.

"Today, here in Kurgja, in a small place in Estonia with a great history, we can clearly feel that there is more goodwill in Estonia than good weather in April," she quipped. "And it is goodwill that is decisive. It is crucial to allow the jubilee year to fulfill its role with dignity. People don't celebrate anniversaries in order to simply rest on their laurels but to confirm mutual respect and appreciation through shared events and by being together.

"Our ancestors have left us with the most precious gift — an independent Estonia," the president said. "We have come together here, in Kurgja, and will come together many times in the future to fulfill our responsibility to time — to pass this gift on to future generations."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidestonia 100hiking


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Easter Monday a public holiday? But you're forgetting productionEaster Monday a public holiday? But you're forgetting production
Estonia’s Easter Monday time loop: Discussing an additional day off
Business owners who are LHV customers can now access more services right in their online banking in lieu of visiting the MTA.Business owners who are LHV customers can now access more services right in their online banking in lieu of visiting the MTA.
Business owners able to declare pay in LHV internet bank
The memorandum establishing the center was signed in Helsinki last week. April 2017.The memorandum establishing the center was signed in Helsinki last week. April 2017.
Reform urges Estonia to join center for countering hybrid threats
Estonian defense industry businesses at IDEX 2017 in Abu Dhabi.Estonian defense industry businesses at IDEX 2017 in Abu Dhabi.
Estonian defense industry work group to meet May 2
Chairman of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), Mart Helme.Chairman of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), Mart Helme.
EKRE overtakes junior coalition partners
Opinion
Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL).Minister of Social Protection Kaia Iva (IRL).
Samost: Kaia Iva’s charisma could help IRL out of long-term low

In Sunday’s “Samost ja Rumm” radio debate show, editor-in-chief of ERR’s online news, Anvar Samost, and journalist and former politician Hannes Rumm discussed the potential and actual candidates for the chairmanship of the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL). At the time of the broadcast, Helir-Valdor Seeder had not yet made his intention to run public.

Jüri Luik.Jüri Luik.
Luik: With US attacks, possibility of further de-escalation gone

Director of the International Centre for Defence and Security Jüri Luik finds that after the air strikes against Syria's Shayat air force base, the new U.S. administration's position is clear, and that it is clearly against Bashar al-Assad's regime.

30.03
Sociologists issue joint statement prompted by social research nonprofit
25.03
Opinion digest: Our plans do not have to bend to distorted Russophobia
21.03
Kallas, Kasemets, Maasikas: EU is strong, no upside to losing the euro
21.03
Opinion digest: How can Estonia shed its reputation as a frontline state?
13.03
Opinion digest: Why is Estonia a follower in the digital field?
NEWS
Estonia's police wants to increase the skills and equipment of its volunteer officers.Estonia's police wants to increase the skills and equipment of its volunteer officers.
Number of volunteer police officers and candidates increasing
Young men unfit for military service will in the future have to pass 12 to 14 months of alternative service.Young men unfit for military service will in the future have to pass 12 to 14 months of alternative service.
Interior Ministry to introduce alternative civilian service
Raivo Susi's lawyer, Arkadi Tolpegin.Raivo Susi's lawyer, Arkadi Tolpegin.
Case of Estonian businessman arrested by FSB moving towards courts
08:50
Government working on bill to enforce equal pay
16.04
Student satellite project ESTCube-2 underway
16.04
Police in Estonia suspect refugee family of lying about their origin
16.04
Doctor says Savisaar not fit to stand trial
BUSINESS
Kredex is an Estonian state-owned company.Kredex is an Estonian state-owned company.
Kredex provides guarantee for €25.4 million worth of housing loans in 2016
Elron employees heading onto their train.Elron employees heading onto their train.
Elron forced to replace over 300 wheelsets
An Air Baltic Bombardier CS300 at Tallinn Airport.An Air Baltic Bombardier CS300 at Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn airport's 2016 profits to be poured into development work
11.04
Deutsche Bank suspends dollar-clearing service in Estonia
11.04
BBC plans to expand to Baltic market
11.04
Nordecon to build Metsä Wood mill in Pärnu
11.04
Ratas: Gender pay gap significant public problem
Culture
Inside of a piano. Photo is illustrative.Inside of a piano. Photo is illustrative.
Culture.ee review: Journey to the inside of the Academy of Music
13.04
Estonia, UAE developing cultural relations
12.04
Fraternity to purchase old ERM exhibition building
10.04
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: April 10-16
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
Historian Gatis Krumins.Historian Gatis Krumins.
Disinformation review: Latvian historian debunks myth of 'ungrateful Balts'
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center).
Jüri Ratas: All roads lead to Europe
Former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves.Former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves.
Ilves heard by US Congress committee on Russian meddling with elections
A Saaremaa landscape by Konrad Mägi hanging in Noora, the main building of the National Archives of Estonia in Tartu. Feb. 2, 2017.A Saaremaa landscape by Konrad Mägi hanging in Noora, the main building of the National Archives of Estonia in Tartu. Feb. 2, 2017.
Art lovers on the hunt for Konrad Mägi's lost paintings
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
16:41
Reform urges Estonia to join center for countering hybrid threats
15:38
Estonian defense industry work group to meet May 2
14:36
Business owners able to declare pay in LHV internet bank
13:23
Estonia’s Easter Monday time loop: Discussing an additional day off
12:36
EKRE overtakes junior coalition partners
12:13
Number of volunteer police officers and candidates increasing
11:45
Interior Ministry to introduce alternative civilian service
11:15
Case of Estonian businessman arrested by FSB moving towards courts
10:48
Estonia 100 kicks off with national hike
10:14
Enterprise Estonia may claim €2.6 million from bankrupt foundation
09:39
Samost: Kaia Iva’s charisma could help IRL out of long-term low
09:16
Seeder to run for IRL chair
08:50
Government working on bill to enforce equal pay
16.04
Student satellite project ESTCube-2 underway
16.04
Police in Estonia suspect refugee family of lying about their origin
16.04
Doctor says Savisaar not fit to stand trial
15.04
Culture.ee review: Journey to the inside of the Academy of Music
15.04
Kremlin Armoury may exhibit Päts' presidential sign of office
14.04
Estonian government endorses bill to disband county governments
14.04
Over 200 Estonian troops to participate in Latvian exercise
INTERVIEW
Alar Karis speaking in the Riigikogu, Mar. 13, 2017.
Alar Karis: Moving security sciences academy pointless