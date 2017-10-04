news

MEP Paet: Not one country would recognize Catalonian independence right now ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Urmas Paet.
Urmas Paet. Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)
News

Should Catalonia declare its independence in the near future, it is likely that not one country would recognize it, said MEP Urmas Paet (Reform/ALDE), according to whom the solution lies in the Spanish government easing up and making changes to the legal system if needed.

"The solution is definitely not continued pressure by force on the part of the Spanish government," Paet told ERR. "Unfortunately, the solution is also not the Catalonian Parliament unilaterally declaring independence. I don't see there being international support for this today."

According to the MEP, such a move would not solve anything. "Practically speaking, nothing will really change beyond the fact that this tension will continue and the risk of more violence is very high," he added.

"This unilateral step does not yet establish a country," Paet explained. "First of all, Catalonia is very closely tied to the rest Spain in every respect, from the people themselves to the economy and infrastructure. This simply isn't possible and actually isn't reasonable or practical either to saw through. A normal, 21st century civil solution needs to be found for this situation in any case."

Paet believed that right now, they should work toward changing the legal system in Spain, and, if needed, holding a legally recognized referendum. "Despite the fact that it was accompanied by violence, this referendum was not formally recognized by anyone," he noted.

In his opinion, a mediator from the Council of the EU or the European Commission could help resolve the conflict with Catalonia, provided that both sides agreed to such mediation. The Spanish government, however, has yet to indicate that it would be prepared to take such a step.

"Right now, the situation is that which the central government has repeatedly stressed — that there is the Spanish Constitution and that all kinds of referendums are illegal," Paet observed. "At the same time, if it's still obvious that there are millions of people who are unsatisfied with the status quo, then something needs to be done."

Asked whether the ultimate goal in the long term should still be Catalonian independence, Paet replied that that is up for the people themselves to decide. "The Spanish government should not rule out the need to make changes to the Constitution or the legal system in order to release tensions," he said.

"As a result, it may satisfy Catalonians if their region gains some additional rights; it may satisfy them if some kind of federal formation is established," the Estonian MEP added. "There are theoretically a variety of options."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

urmas paetspaincatalonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
03.10

Nordecon hands over €25 million worth of military objects at Tapa base

03.10

Parliamentary groups not all decided on registered partnership repeal

03.10

Kutser unable to produce proof of illness which delayed Savisaar trial

03.10

Linda Line cancels all Tuesday departures due to poor sea conditions

03.10

Former government official sentenced to prison for disclosing state secret

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
16:25

MEP Paet: Not one country would recognize Catalonian independence right now

15:18

Ratas: E-governance has improved transparency in Eastern Partnership states

14:09

State, Tallinn to cooperate on €20 million development of City Theatre

13:14

Cracking of one ID card would require Estonia to deactivate 750,000 cards

12:06

Caution keeping expats from getting involved, says Joao Rei

11:23

Sarapuu, Raimond Kaljulaid to testify in Savisaar trial

10:11

Two election debates in English set for Tallinn next week

09:47

European Union Military Committee meets in Estonia

08:51

Estonian business delegation meets with Richard Branson in Helsinki

03.10

Entire class quarantined at Jõhvi school due to suspected viral infection

03.10

Nordecon hands over €25 million worth of military objects at Tapa base

03.10

Early, online voting in Estonian local elections begins Thursday

03.10

€42.2 million in income earned abroad still undeclared in Estonia

03.10

Technical Regulatory Authority not to lose €255,000 for Rail Baltic study

03.10

Parliamentary groups not all decided on registered partnership repeal

03.10

Kutser unable to produce proof of illness which delayed Savisaar trial

03.10

Linda Line cancels all Tuesday departures due to poor sea conditions

03.10

Former government official sentenced to prison for disclosing state secret

03.10

Compulsory expenditures account for 40 percent of household budgets in 2016

02.10

Estonia offers condolences following mass shooting in Las VegasUpdated

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: