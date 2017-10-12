Advance voting closes, turnout at 27.8 percent, new e-voting record

E-voting ended at 6 p.m. and advance voting at polling stations at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. According to the National Electoral Committee, 27.8 percent of voters voted ahead of election day. More people voted digitally than in any previous elections.

During ten days of advance voting online as well as at county and voting district polling stations, a total of 306,508 people voted, of which 186,034 digitally and 120,474 physically.

Voters could vote in Estonia’s county administration centers as well. Altogether 48,016 people went for this option. At 27.8 percent turnout was higher than in the last local elections in 2013, when 24.4 percent of voters voted ahead of election day.

E-voting: New record

The number of people who voted digitally was higher than in any of the previous elections where this was an option. In the 2015 Riigikogu elections 176,491 people voted electronically (eventually resulting in 176,329 valid votes), while in this year’s local polls 186,034 did—9,543 more.

Voting on election day

There is no voting on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

On election day you can only vote in your local voting district and at the polling station specified on your polling card (see above). Polling stations are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.

You can vote at home on election day if your health doesn’t allow you to leave the house. This requires a special application to be submitted to your voting district, municipality, or city district’s administration no later than 2 p.m. on election day.

Means of identification accepted by polling stations

You need a valid document to confirm your identity. You do not need to take along or print off your polling card.

Accepted personal documents include:

ID card

Driver’s licence

Estonian passport

Diplomatic passport

Seafarer’s discharge book

Pension certificate

In Estonia, everyone votes for themselves. You can’t authorize someone else to vote on your behalf.