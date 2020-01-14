Estonia and the US to build joint cyber threat intelligence platform

A joint platform for sharing cyber threat intelligence will be built by Estonia and the United States to enhance the cyber defence capabilities of both countries and exchange information.

The platform will be used to automate the exchange of data for cyber threats. The system will be developed by Cybernetica and procured by the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment.

Director General of the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment Kusti Salm said: "The goal is to develop an automised cyber threat intelligence system between the US and Estonian defence forces, tailored to the specific needs of the two nations to enhance the cyber defence capabilities of the two parties. Regular exchange of threat intelligence between actors is one of the core principles of cyber defence today."

CEO of Cybernetica Oliver Väärtnõu said this is a historic milestone between the collaboration of the two nations. "This is the first-ever joint capability developed in the cyber domain between the two countries. We are proud that Cybernetica has the possibility to take part in this collaboration and that our experiences in creating state-of-the-art technologies in the domains of secure data

exchange, situational awareness, privacy and information security is given tremendous recognition. We thank our partners both in the United States and Estonia for continued trust in Cybernetica for delivering critical systems."

While the system will initially be used by Estonia and the United States, the parties are exploring possibilities to introduce the new capabilities to other allies.

Cooperation is based on a joint R&D cooperation agreement between the United States Department of Defense and the Estonian Ministry of Defence, signed in 2016.

