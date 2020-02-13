ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Nine-year-old diabetic boy rescued from forest by his dogs ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Oskar and Krissu.
Open gallery
3 photos
Photo: Oskar and Krissu. Author: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Last weekend, a nine-year-old boy collapsed in forest close to home as a result of a diabetic attack, but help was on hand when he was rescued by his dogs Krissu and Luna.

Oskar spoke to ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Wednesday about how his dogs Krissu, trained as a diabetic support dog, and Luna came to the rescue. "I fell down under the tree and my dog [Krissu] ​​came to me, he started to bark and lick me and then our other dog [Luna] came and saw that I was not well and went to call my dad. She went several times but dad could not understand."

Finally, Oskar's dad suspected that something was wrong as Luna would not stop barking and went to search for his son.

Springer Spaniel Krissu has been trained to signal when a Oskar's blood sugar level is outside of a safe range. Oskar said he would probably be able to cope with diabetes without a dog, but not very well badly. "This Sunday's example would have been very bad for me if I hadn't had a dog," Oskar said. "Let's just say, there is no better friend in the world than him."

Oskar's mother Pille Vaher said they decided to start training their dog as a diabetic alert dog, or hypo dog, when Oskar was diagnosed with diabetes. "Then the idea arose that there might be someone besides myself to help. But now it has paid off, I can't even imagine what would have happened [without him]."

Some of the things hypo dogs are trained to do include bringing juice to their owner to raise their blood sugar, but they are not taught to call for help. Kriss and Golden Retriever Luna were able to help Oskar so well on Sunday because they were able to work together.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

diabetes
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:46

Pealtnägija: Couple reunited after 50-year separation

16:32

Court cancels speeding ticket of man rushing home to wife in labor

16:13

Pharmacy reform draft bills to be discussed on Monday

15:59

Government adopts negotiation position on EU-UK future relationship

15:34

Haapsalu plans to attract family doctors with starting money

14:53

Study: Finns brought back 26 percent more alcohol from Estonia last year

14:20

Bioadditive requirement causes retailers to stockpile months' worth of fuel

13:11

Nine-year-old diabetic boy rescued from forest by his dogs

12:27

Tartu tram feasible with foreign support

12:00

Gallery: International Radio Day celebrated on Tallinn tram

11:44

Interior minister initiates special monitoring of Bolt operations

11:39

One person found dead in wooden house fire in Tallinn Updated

11:22

FlixBus to launch in Estonia in first half of 2020

10:57

Sales of electric cars expected to increase this year

10:28

Tallinn's trolleybuses to be replaced with electric buses and trams by 2035

09:53

Patarei Sea Fortress signed over to new owner

09:25

Party ratings: Support for Center declines, Estonia 200 at record high

08:41

Overview: Anniversary of the Republic of Estonia celebrations

08:21

Tallinn tram becomes radio broadcasting studio for one day only

12.02

Finance committee: Sharing economy workers must file income data

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: