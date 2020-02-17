ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: Number of reported crimes did not increase in 2019 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Harju Court
Harju Court Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Crime statistics released by the Ministry of Justice revealed that in 2019, there were 27,169 crimes registered, the same level as the year before, while the number of serious violent crimes was at a record low. But reports of domestic violence and cybercrime increased.

Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) told a press conference on Monday that last year Estonia had at the lowest crime rate since the restoration of independence.

"The positive news is that the number of the most serious violent crimes continued to decline and was once again at a record low," Aeg said. In total 23 people were vicitms of manslaughter and murder last year, a decrease of five from 2018.

In 1995, the number of murders, including attempted murders, was 92. According to Aeg, 85 percent of murders are related to alcohol and involved people who know each other.

However, there has been an increase in the reporting of crimes.

"There has been a noticeable increase of six percent in the reporting of crimes of violence, which can be attributed to the increased public awareness of domestic violence and the increased attention of the police to this previously hidden problem," said Aeg. 

In 2019, 4,119 domestic violence crimes were recorded by police, a 14 percent increase over the previous year, and the reporting of these crimes has also increased. Every other violent crime in Estonia is related to domestic violence. 

Mari-Liis Sööt, head of the analytical service of the Ministry of Justice, said five people died last year due to domestic violence. In five years, 46 people have died as a result of domestic violence.

Reporting of sex crimes has also increased, an increase of 11 percent on the previous year.

Aivar Alavere, head of the Central Criminal Police, said the settlements between organized crime groups have also become more "white-collar", more civilized, and less violence.

Traffic crime accounted for 13 percent of all crimes. Aeg said the number of drunken drivers in traffic has decreased, but the number of drunk drivers who have been convicted of a misdemeanor has increased. The minister emphasized that speeding was also a factor in these cases.

The number of cybercrime cases increased significantly with a total of being 965 recorded last year. The most typical computer crime is hijacking a victim's online account. Overloading of computer systems and other such acts accounted for 5 percent of all the cybercrimes. 

Crimes against property accounted for the largest share, 38 per cent, while their numbers have steadily decreased. Last year, there were 10,190 crimes against property, which is three percent less than last year.

48 per cent of the crimes were registered in Harju County, 14 per cent in Ida-Viru County and 11 per cent in Tartu County.

Prosecutor General Andres Parmas said the prosecution intends to focus on combating economic and cybercrime. According to Parmas, the quality of criminal proceedings will be enhanced by the digitalisation of proceedings.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17.02

Center Party: State must promote Estonian national sciences

17.02

330,000 file 2019 tax returns by noon on Monday

17.02

Latvian expert: PBK very careful about airing propaganda

17.02

Only 32 plots of land have been acquired for Rail Baltic in Estonia

17.02

Report: Folklore archive jeopardized by lack of funding

17.02

New app developed to allow people to compare salaries

17.02

Toomas Sildam: Time to notice those who fought in Afghan war were our boys

17.02

Statistics: Number of reported crimes did not increase in 2019

17.02

All three bills challenging coalition pharma reform to go to Riigikogu vote

17.02

Estonian personnel taking part in Open Skies Treaty Russia overflight

17.02

Overproduction of natural gas drives prices to record low

17.02

Kontaveit and Kanepi both drop two places in WTA rankings

17.02

80 reported accidents in Tallinn's public transport last year

17.02

Estonian Defense League marks 30th annviersary since restoration

17.02

Opinion: President Kersti Kaljulaid as the new opposition

17.02

Riigikogu state budget committee to scrutinize government investments

17.02

Prosecutor General: Conditions for early release should be tightened

17.02

Ceremony marks anniversary of the end of the Soviet-Afghan war

17.02

Additional flight to Helsinki planned from Tartu Airport

17.02

Storm leaves close to 5,000 households without power Monday morning Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: