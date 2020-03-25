Tallinn's public transport services to increase at weekends

Tallinn will increase the number of buses, trolleys and trams services at weekends, Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said Wednesday. Plans to reduce the weekday service are not being considered.

The city council's Isamaa faction suggested the city government should temporarily reduce the amount of public transport vehicles in Tallinn due to fewer passengers, who are staying inside due to the emergency situation to combat the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Kõlvart said reducing departures, despite a 70 percent reduction in passenger numbers, is unthinkable because it would increase the risk of infection.

"We see that there aren't many people. But - that's positive in this situation. We're not going to artificially create a situation where people have to cram into buses like in Ukraine," Kõlvart said.

The mayor said the number of buses, trams and trolleys services on weekends will be increased, and public transport will work according to the weekday schedule.

Kõlvart said a reduction in departures will only be considered if the government imposes a general movement restriction, such as a lockdown.

"But even then, public transport must continue to work, but schedules and lines will be reviewed," the mayor said.

Kõlvart said the public sector needs to give signals of stability in times of crisis, and public transport is a good tool - no matter what's happening, the bus is coming and is on time, and everyone gets where they need to be on time.

He said the city government is also prepared for the operation of public transport in case the government decides to tighten the movement restrictions.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!