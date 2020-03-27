ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Scheduled dental, private clinic treatment halted due to coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Dentist at work.
Dentist at work. Source: ERR
News

Scheduled treatment at private and dental clinics has been suspended by the Health Board (Terviseamet) in response to the spread of coronavirus. Private clinics and dentists will from now on only be providing emergency care. The move also helps to conserve protective equipment during the pandemic, the Health Board says. Doctors and medical personnel in the private sector may also need to be drafted in to help as the burden on the healthcare system grows.

"Halting scheduled treatment is necessary to prevent the further spread of the infection, to ensure the safety of emergency care and to use the available personal protective equipment as economically as possible," said Merike Jürilo, Director General of the Health Board. 

"At the same time, we may need the help of doctors and nurses working in private medicine, as the health burden increases and labor shortages occur."

Completion of elective treatment that has already begun is to be decided by the physician and patient on a case-by-case basis. It is imperative to complete planned activities whose interruption would endanger human health, the Health Board added.

"Because of the very high risk of infection with COVID-19, risk has to be minimized. It was necessary therefore to take steps in the interest of public health, to postpone scheduled treatment and provide only emergency care," said Piret Väli, head of the Estonian Dental Association (Hambaarstide Liit).

"The more radical the steps at the moment, the quicker we will stop the virus from spreading. Many other European countries have done the same."

"This is an emergency decision taken amid the current crisis situation. We want to resume scheduled treatment as soon as the epidemiological situation allows it," Merike Jürilo added.

Each medical treatment institution is to inform and advise its patients about the suspension of planned treatment. 

The Health Insurance Fund (Haigekassa) site is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

health boardcoronaviruscoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasuresdentists in estoniaprivate health care
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:21

Additional judge appointed to both Harju and Tartu county courts

10:59

Sportland avoids fine for attracting crowds amid coronavirus pandemic

10:51

Truck catches fire at Old City Harbor

10:22

Government green lights new €286 million oil shale plant

10:07

Medical association chief: Coronavirus intensive care requires weeks

09:41

Dozens of Estonian companies ready to produce protective equipment

09:23

Scheduled dental, private clinic treatment halted due to coronavirus

09:03

Minister: We're ordering Chinese coronavirus equipment, as Europe is closed

08:45

Most shopping mall stores closed from Friday

08:22

Government allows some shopping center post offices to remain open

07:59

Ratas: EU cooperation key in fighting coronavirus spread

07:42

City dwellers moving to countryside carry coronavirus to rural communities

07:24

President starts virtual visits to Estonia's counties during coronavirus

26.03

Prime minister orders coronavirus home quarantine, police to monitor

26.03

New, renovated buildings must include electric car chargers from 2021

26.03

Health Board: 34 people receiving treatment in hospitals for coronavirus

26.03

Mobility analysis planned by Statistics Estonia not to use real-time data

26.03

Police arrest suspects in serial break-ins in Viljandi County

26.03

Sales of Liviko's 80 percent vodka increased ninefold in March

26.03

Labor Inspectorate issues advice for working during emergency situation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: