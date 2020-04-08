ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian milk producers suspect Lithuanians of favoring own producers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Dairy cows.
Dairy cows. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Raw milk from Estonia and Latvia has gotten stuck on the Lithuanian border. Estonian milk producers are claiming that Lithuania is causing these lines at the border in order to defend its domestic market.

The line at the Latvian-Lithuanian border can be seen on Google. Lithuania is taking the temperatures of drivers, including drivers of milk trucks from Estonia. Estonian milk producers, however, suspect that the line, which has stretched at times to several kilometers in length, has been artificially induced to protect Lithuania's domestic market from Estonian and Latvian milk.

"While 500 tons of raw milk from Estonia reaches the Lithuanian market each day, they themselves are transporting a few hundred (tons) of their own milk to Poland, the quality of which is significantly poorer," explained Raul Soodla, a board member at the Jõgeva County Agricultural Producers' Association (JPTL). "This milk, in turn, has flowed back into the Lithuanian market."

Estonian and Latvian raw milk producers, however, depend on the Lithuanian dairy industry. If hundreds of tons of raw milk do not make it across the border, no opportunities exist here to process such a large amount into cheese or powder.

"Nearly one third of our daily milk production goes to the Lithuanian dairy industry for processing," said Roomet Sõrmus, chairman of the board of the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce (EPKK). "It is of vital importance to us that trade continues smoothly at the border."

Minister of Rural Affairs Arvo Aller consulted with his Lithuanian colleague, who confirmed that Lithuania's dairy industry is functioning and that milk deliveries from Estonia and Latvia are needed. No distinct treatment is being given to Latvia or Estonia at the border; regular checks are taking place.

"This may cause discomfort at the moment," Aller said. "But I nonetheless don't believe that this has intentionally been taken up by them in order to defend their own internal market. They are fully aware of the fact that Estonian milk is of high quality and their plants need Estonian milk."

Estonian raw milk producers' plan for a worst-case scenario involves allowing milk powder and cheese to be produced in Lithuania before importing it back to Estonia and attempting to market it itself.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

lithuaniamilkministry of rural affairsagricultureestonian chamber of agriculture and commercedairy industry
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:56

More domestic violence cases in beginning of April compared with last year

13:35

Coronavirus cases in Ida-Viru County are increasing

13:26

Tanel Kiik: Further Hiiumaa coronavirus restrictions not needed

13:10

Estonian manufacturer starts making antiviral protective screens

13:03

Estonian milk producers suspect Lithuanians of favoring own producers

12:55

Requests for school lunch have increased tenfold in Tallinn

12:40

First healthcare worker dies after contracting coronavirus

12:21

Tallinn mayor: City borrowing €76.8 million to fight coronavirus effects

11:54

Prosecutor's office sends Peeter Helme materials to court

11:41

Health Board: Three more deaths due to coronavirus, 37 new cases

11:32

Secretary of state announces competition for state archivist position

11:16

Writer Jesper Parve has spent a month self-quarantined in Hiiumaa

11:12

Two men accused of setting fire to Pärnu morgue to appear in court

10:52

Tests at Tabivere Social Center confirm five coronavirus cases

10:31

Bleakest coronavirus scenario avoided, restrictions may ease

10:12

Oil Association: Gas station shops should sell non-prescription medication

09:51

AS Eesti Teed auction to be extended through October 1

09:32

TalTech gifts temporary use of computers to global system

09:09

Finance minister formalizes call to leave EU CO2 scheme

08:33

Economic affairs ministry mulls reviving Nordica if coronavirus subsides

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: