ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Repairs halt gas transit between Estonia and Latvia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Work underway on the Balticconnector in Paldiski.
Work underway on the Balticconnector in Paldiski. Source: Eesti Gaas
News

The Latvian gas system operator Conexus will carry out repairs on the Vireši-Tallinn gas pipeline near Valmiera in May, halting gas transit between Latvia and Estonia for a month.

The gas system operator Conexus Baltic Grid is content with the launch of the common gas market of Estonia, Latvia, and Finland. The hitherto underutilized gas storage facility at Incukalns, the only one of its kind in the Baltic region, has more work now and gas delivered to Finland from Latvia this winter makes up a third of the country's consumption, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reports.

The outdated Vireši-Tallinn gas pipeline will not withstand heavy load without repairs. The question remains, how was Estonian Elering able to renovate its side of the pipeline before the common gas market was launched and why are Latvians only now starting work.

According to head of technical development at Conexus Baltic Grid Ivars Šcerbitskis, scheduling had to be determined not only on the basis of international relations, but also bearing in mind that the gas supply of Valmiera city should not suffer interruption. During repairs, Valmiera is supplied by gas delivered from Estonia.

Chairman of the Board of Elering Taavi Veskimägi said that Latvians were planning on carrying out three works this year. "We had lengthy discussions with Conexus to call off the works this year. A situation where the gas stream between Estonia and Finland were to be interrupted for a month just three months after the market had opened would not be good," Veskimägi said.

According to Šcerbitskis, Conexus was told by Elering in 2018 that they are planning on increasing capacity of the Vireši-Tallinn gas pipe to 54 bar on the Estonian side. "In order to technically ensure this, we drew up a restructuring plan," he noted.

Elering has found a solution so that the Estonian and Finnish gas supply would not be interrupted during the repairs. "We have never used this route for transporting gas; passing it into Balticconnector through Värska, Rakvere, Kiili and Paldiski to Finland. It's a long arch," Veskimägi said.

The common gas market of Estonia, Latvia, and Finland launched on January 1 following the completion of the Balticonnector pipeline in December.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

eleringbalticconnectorcommon gas marketconexus
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Easter online
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:33

Ülle Madise: Local governments will not be given personal data of people

17:49

Samost and Sildam: Decision to restore school important for all society

17:03

City people trying their hand at rural life during coronavirus crisis

16:24

MEP: Europe must have readiness to produce goods of critical importance

15:50

Musician Jarek Kasar: Important to find a reason for staying alive

15:14

Repairs halt gas transit between Estonia and Latvia

14:32

Crisis staff chief: We managed to avoid the worst-case scenario

13:49

NT head coach: Estonian basketball has to find own way, not copy Lithuania

13:03

Crowdfunding campaign launched for financing of solar park construction

12:16

Health Board: One more death due to coronavirus, five new cases

12:16

Lemmit Kaplinski: Of the crisis, pulp mill and oil plant

11:32

Estonian athlete quarantined in France: We need a form to leave house

10:53

Estonian Club of Rome chapter: Crisis creates circular economy opportunity

10:15

Archbishop Viilma: Interest in online worship services high

09:27

Authority: Masks for sale offer no protection against droplets, still reduce risk

08:05

Health Board: Coronavirus spread not receding yet

11.04

Survey: Over 90 percent of citizens support continued COVID-19 restrictions

11.04

Rescue Board: Over 300 forest and other fires recorded in past week

11.04

Kuivastu port quiet during Easter vacation due to coronavirus restrictions

11.04

SEB analyst: Markets buoyancy likely a false dawn

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: