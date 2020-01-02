ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Common gas market for Finland, Estonia and Latvia launches ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Balticconnector.
Balticconnector. Source: Elering
News

The common gas market of Estonia, Latvia, and Finland launched on January 1 following the completion of the Balticonnector pipeline last month.

On the first trading day, Finland's gas came from the Incukalns storage facility in Latvia, from where gas distributors supply it to their Finnish customers.

While in the past, transmission fees needed to be paid for the transfer of gas between countries, now the gas flows through the Estonian-Latvian-Finnish common market without costs for market participants. In order to maintain the gas network, a transmission fee is payable only if the gas enters or leaves the common market. 

This is the first three-country gas market area in Europe.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the market in the new structure, the gas system operators Elering, Conexus Baltic Grid from Latvia and Gasgrid Finland, formed a joint market monitoring group. System operators will continue to work together to further develop the regional gas market over the coming years.

The gas flow on the first trading day covered the current transmission capacity of the newly completed Estonian-Finnish gas interconnector Balticconnector, Elering said.

Chairman of the Board of Elering Taavi Veskimägi said: "The launch of the common market has already significantly activated cross-border gas trade between countries. Consumers and the region's economy can only gain from more competition. The result of the first trading day of the single market unequivocally confirms that the establishment of the Balticconnector has been the right decision, despite widespread skepticism over the necessity of the market in recent years."

The annual volume of the gas market in Finland, Estonia, and Latvia is approximately 40 terawatt-hours. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

eleringbalticonnector
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:09

Gallery: Annual New Year's Concert in Tallinn

18:35

Number of NATO jets policing Baltic airspace back down to 8

17:49

Survey: Average Estonian household has six months' worth in savings

17:24

Russian politician condemns New Year's greeting border comments by Põlluaas

17:02

What the papers say: Estonia had a quiet New Year, but making waves abroad

16:54

Minister of Rural Affairs hires two advisers

16:28

Finance ministry reclaims €32,000 of unspent funding from Narva

16:11

Organizations want Child Protection Day declared a flag day

15:51

New Rail Baltic Estonia CEO may be determined next month

15:42

Influenza cases tripled in last week of 2019

15:25

Jüri Vips third in sports portal's young driver rankings

15:10

Eckerö Line ferries carry 1.89 million passengers in 2019

14:51

Two more journalists leave Postimees newspaper

14:39

Paper: Pension funds had best year ever

14:14

Common gas market for Finland, Estonia and Latvia launches

13:46

Southern Estonians want refund after high-speed internet project flops

13:11

Paper: M.V.Wool Vihterpalu factory resumes work on Thursday

12:43

Urmas Reinsalu: It was a year of media radicalization

12:18

€40,000 spent on security to control youths at Pärnu Bus Station

11:53

Ott Tänak: 'I'm happy at Hyundai'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: