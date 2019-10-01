ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Balticconnector pipeline to be completed by end of year

BNS
The Lorelay, the ship laying down the Balticonnector pipeline (pictured here in Rotterdam), is already on site.
The Lorelay, the ship laying down the Balticonnector pipeline (pictured here in Rotterdam), is already on site. Source: Kees Torn/Wikimedia Commons
The Estonia-Finland gas interconnection Balticconnector, the length of which in Estonia is 55 kilometers and costs €43.4 million, will be completed by December this year.

Pipeline construction for Balticconnector will be carried out in the rural municipalities of Kiili, Saku, Saue and West-Harju and in the town of Keila.

The installation of the interconnection with a diameter of 711 millimeters started on the Pakri Peninsula and will end in Kiili rural municipality, the construction group building the pipeline said.

The pipeline will consist of 12-meter sections welded together. Each section weighs from 1.8 to 2.6 tons, depending on the wall thickness of the pipe.  

Balticconnector is to go into operation at the beginning of next year, when the joint gas market of Finland, Estonia, and Latvia will launch. 

Prior to the agreement, gas will move between Finland, Estonia, and Latvia without additional costs, which will make the market more attractive to potential gas sellers and will ensure lower prices for the consumer as a result of strong competition.

When gas connections between Lithuania and Poland are completed, the gas market in the area will no longer depend on Gazprom's supply.

The Estonian-Finnish gas connection along with strengthening the connection between Estonia and Latvia will cost altogether some €300 million and the European Union will finance the project with over €200 million.

The length of the offshore part of Balticconnector from the Estonian town of Paldiski to Inkoo, Finland is 77 kilometers. The length of the aboveground part of the gas interconnection is 55 kilometers in Estonia and 21 kilometers in Finland.

Editor: Helen Wright

