Tallinn reducing length of nightly street lighting

Beginning Wednesday, the duration of the city's nightly street lighting will be reduced, meaning that street lights will be switched on slightly later in the evening and switched off slightly earlier in the morning.

From April 15 through May 31, street lights will be switched on 15 minutes later in the evening and off 15 minutes earlier in the morning each day.

From June 1 through July 31, street lights in Tallinn will be switched on an hour later in the evening and switched off an hour earlier in the morning, and from August 1 through the end of the year, they will be switched on 15 minutes later in the evening and off 15 minutes earlier in the morning each day.

Reducing the overall length of street lighting will save the capital city nearly €300,000, Tallinn city government said.

Deputy Mayor Kalle Klandorf (Center) justified the change with the nationwide emergency situation and restrictions on movement and activity. He also noted the higher percentage of LED street lights in Tallinn.

"As the percentage of LED lights in Tallinn's street lighting has increased, it's possible to reduce the amount of time the lights are on as a result as well," Klandorf explained. "This is due to the fact that, when switched on, LED lamps immediately illuminate at 100 percent, whereas older, sodium lamps take minutes to reach full power."

Prior to making its decision, the city also consulted with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

According to PPA North Prefecture Prefect Kristjan Jaani, there is sufficient natural light in Estonia in summer, and reducing street lighting during this period should not influence people's sense of security.

"But we will definitely keep an eye on possible trends," Jaani said. "Tallinn is a safe city, and people do not need to feel worried about where and when to move around."

