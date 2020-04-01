ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn plans to shorten street-lighting times as budgetary savings measure ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Street lights in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district.
Street lights in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The City of Tallinn plans to make up for a hole in the budget by reducing street lighting times.

Tarmo Sulg, deputy head of the public utilities board at Tallinn's municipal board (Kommunaalamet) told ERR that savings can only in fact be made in April, since street lighting is already minimal in the summer months.

Sulg said that the board plans to switch lights on later in the evening, and off earlier in the morning, than usually the case.
Cutting lighting in less-used areas including playgrounds and sports fields-which are already closed to the public as part of the national government's anti-coronavirus measures, is another option being considered, Sulg said. 

At the same time, Sulg said, safety and security considerations which darker public areas might bring had not gone unnoticed.

"We are certainly taking into account the additional security risk. And I would still like to think that the police, rescue and ambulance can all carry out their regular services after dark," said Sulg.

Tallinn has switched off street lighting in the past for the same reason, for instance in the aftermath of the 2008-2010 recession.

Tallinn' budget for 2020 was set at €824 million late last year.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinntallinn city governmentcity of tallinncity of tallinn budgetstreet lighting in tallinn
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:17

Arvo Pärt receives distinguished honor from Spanish foundation

12:46

Kõlvart: State should gove healthcare professionals bonuses

12:22

Government weighing up €1.35 million for prisoner Hepatitis C treatment

12:10

Health Board: 34 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 779

11:53

Tallinn plans to shorten street-lighting times as budgetary savings measure

11:32

Tallinn TV to broadcast news on Russian-language PBK

11:11

Family doctors' association investigates low coronavirus figures in Narva

10:49

Head of PERH ER: I am forbidden to hug my children

10:31

State Agency of Medicines director: I'm certain law will be changed again

10:09

468 pharmacies now working in Estonia as reforms take effect

09:49

Kiik: State must ensure people can pay care home fees

09:29

Person fined for illegally crossing the Latvian-Estonian border

09:03

Competition Authority: Reforms bring no major change in pharmacy sector

08:37

Ratings: Support gap between Reform and Center continues to narrow

08:09

Supreme Court Judge: Coronavirus restrictions come at constitutional price

07:44

Coronavirus sees drop in home loan and car leasing bank applications

07:24

Foreign minister: Mass coronavirus testing could happen

31.03

Tallinn receives shipment of 300,000 surgical masks

31.03

Kuressaare Hospital accepting donations during coronavirus crisis

31.03

Estonian marathon runner arrested in Kenya for breaking coronavirus rules

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: