Tallinn plans to shorten street-lighting times as budgetary savings measure

The City of Tallinn plans to make up for a hole in the budget by reducing street lighting times.

Tarmo Sulg, deputy head of the public utilities board at Tallinn's municipal board (Kommunaalamet) told ERR that savings can only in fact be made in April, since street lighting is already minimal in the summer months.

Sulg said that the board plans to switch lights on later in the evening, and off earlier in the morning, than usually the case.

Cutting lighting in less-used areas including playgrounds and sports fields-which are already closed to the public as part of the national government's anti-coronavirus measures, is another option being considered, Sulg said.

At the same time, Sulg said, safety and security considerations which darker public areas might bring had not gone unnoticed.

"We are certainly taking into account the additional security risk. And I would still like to think that the police, rescue and ambulance can all carry out their regular services after dark," said Sulg.

Tallinn has switched off street lighting in the past for the same reason, for instance in the aftermath of the 2008-2010 recession.

Tallinn' budget for 2020 was set at €824 million late last year.

