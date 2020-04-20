People prefer to buy cheaper meat products during tough times

Estonian meat industrialists are praying the increased sales seen in the last month, the first of the emergency situation, will continue. Sales of minced meat have risen the highest.

"What saves us is that people need to eat, no matter the crisis," Olle Horm who runs Atria, one of the largest meat companies in the country, told Postimees and added that March was a very successful month and sales of minced meat doubled compared to last year.

The biggest surge in demand for meat occurred in the second half of March when the emergency situation in Estonia started. Panic buying started in many areas and people stocked their fridges and freezers full of food.

"During the last crisis [the financial crash] we clearly saw how customers headed towards the cheaper products, more wieners and boiled sausages were bought," the meat industrialist recalled.

However, the owner of the Nõo meat industry Toomas Kruustük expressed his concern that although their sales in grocery stores have increased by a tenth, their sales to restaurants, hotels and cafes have severely declined.

