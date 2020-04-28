DFDS cuts Paldiski-Hanko ferry departures due to reduced demand

DFDS will reduce the number of weekly departures on the Paldiski-Hanko in Finland route due to reduced demand during the crisis caused by coronavirus.

Peeter Ojasaar, DFDS's Estonia-Finland and Estonia-Sweden route director, said: "Due to the decrease in demand, we have decided to reduce the number of departures between the ports of Paldiski and Hanko in Finland by almost half."

The Sailor vessel serving the route will be diverted to the Paldiski-Kapellskär in Sweden route, where the number of customers has remained stable.

"Sweden has taken a different approach to fighting the virus, which is why the Kapellskär route has maintained a constant demand for freight services," said Ojasaar.

At the end of April, DFDS entered into an agreement with Eckerö Line to serve DFDS's freight customers on Eckerö Line's Muuga-Vuosaari route which gives them 30 departures a week.

DFDS is one of Europe's largest maritime transport and logistics companies.

--

