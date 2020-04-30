ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

French air force starts four-month Ämari NATO air policing duties ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) checking out the cockpit of a NATO jet engaged at Ämari air base last year.
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) checking out the cockpit of a NATO jet engaged at Ämari air base last year. Source: mil.ee
News

The air forces of Spain, France and the United Kingdom are taking on the rotating NATO Baltic air policing duties from May, with the French Air Force (Armée de l'Air Française ) operating out of Ämari, west of Tallinn, replacing the Polish Air Force (Siły Powietrzne), ending its term.

NATO Baltic air policing dates back to 2004 when all three Baltic States joined the alliance and complements those nations own defense capabilities; in 2019 its jets scrambled a total of 200 times, according to NATO's site.

The missions took on greater prominence following Russia's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, NATO says, and in practical terms jets from the two bases routinely scramble to intercept and escort Russian Federation military planes, which often fail to adhere to international safety norms when flying over the Baltic Sea close to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and between the Russian Federation Kaliningrad exclave and the Russian "mainland".

The four-month stint will also see the air forces of Spain and the U.K. operating out of Šiauliai in Lithuania.

Prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) thanked the outgoing Polish forces on his social media account, and welcomed the incoming French ones, who had to make use of European rail networks in bringing their equipment to Estonia amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

natoämari air baseestonia in natonato baltic air policing
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Jupiter
Radio Tallinn
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:54

Radisson Blu Sky hotel to lay off up to 98 workers

13:24

French air force starts four-month Ämari NATO air policing duties

12:59

Chief editor of Delfi: Shortcomings of Estonian journalism are not systemic

12:35

Jõgeva furniture factory can sew four million masks per month

12:15

Government to discuss foreign citizen right to appeal visa denials in court

11:50

Health Board: 23 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 52

11:33

Ekspress Group sees digital revenue Q1 2020 growth but makes losses

11:12

President Kaljulaid to UN Secretary: Estonia to keep pandemic on UNSC table

10:49

Tallink ships join global horn-sounding recognizing crisis workers

10:31

April 30 tax returns deadline extended due to pandemic

09:48

Relative outsider appointed new Saaremaa mayor

09:26

Court allows Lidl in Tartu to start building

09:02

Prime minister thanks Poland at end of NATO air policing stint

08:38

Pharmacies saw largest retail sector sales growth in March

08:09

Eesti Post hiking domestic prices, international parcels may get cheaper

29.04

Q1 profit of SEB Estonia down 7 percent on year at €2.3 million

29.04

March tax intake down 23 percent on year at €405.4 million

29.04

Health Board: Speed of the spread of coronavirus has slowed

29.04

Labor Inspectorate expects increase in wage disputes in May and June

29.04

Justice minister agrees with Kaljulaid: Law can be made more specific

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: