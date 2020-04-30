French air force starts four-month Ämari NATO air policing duties

The air forces of Spain, France and the United Kingdom are taking on the rotating NATO Baltic air policing duties from May, with the French Air Force (Armée de l'Air Française ) operating out of Ämari, west of Tallinn, replacing the Polish Air Force (Siły Powietrzne), ending its term.

NATO Baltic air policing dates back to 2004 when all three Baltic States joined the alliance and complements those nations own defense capabilities; in 2019 its jets scrambled a total of 200 times, according to NATO's site.

The missions took on greater prominence following Russia's illegal annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, NATO says, and in practical terms jets from the two bases routinely scramble to intercept and escort Russian Federation military planes, which often fail to adhere to international safety norms when flying over the Baltic Sea close to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and between the Russian Federation Kaliningrad exclave and the Russian "mainland".

The four-month stint will also see the air forces of Spain and the U.K. operating out of Šiauliai in Lithuania.

Prime minister Jüri Ratas (Center) thanked the outgoing Polish forces on his social media account, and welcomed the incoming French ones, who had to make use of European rail networks in bringing their equipment to Estonia amid the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!