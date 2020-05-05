President: Estonia set cyber threat precedent on UNSC

President Kersti Kaljulaid says that Estonia, holding the UN Security Council (UNSC) rotating presidency for the month of May as it does, can raise its own issues on the council and does not have to implement solely the set agenda. One example of this is highlighting the issue of cyber threats, she says, an issue in which Estonia set a precedent.

The latter issue did not even start in May's presidency, but predated it, she went on.

"We don't even have to look only at May, as our presidency. We promised our constituents that we would surely bring cyber threats and cyber attacks to the UNSC," the president said on ETV current affairs show "Välisilm" Monday night

"It may sound unbelievable, but there had been no such discussion [on cyber security]. Then the opportunity offered itself. In the first months of [Estonia's] membership, a cyber attack took place against Georgia, so Estonia, together with the U.S. and the U.K., took it to the UNSC, and for the first time in world history, this was taken on by the security council," she went on

"And it is possible to move on from here. Now, even in the course of our presidency, cyber threats are one of the topics. There is to be a discussion on them on May 22. As we know, international law is becoming a precedent, and it is a precedent set by Estonia, as it promised. "A lot of people smiled and said that maybe you can set an agenda, and look what came out," she added.

Estonia started its two-year, non-permanend UNSC stint in January, having been elected last June.

