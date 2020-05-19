ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Coalition to disband party financing watchdog ERJK ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
ERJK
ERJK Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The coalition parties on Monday initiated the disbanding of the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK) and delegating its tasks to the National Audit Office of Estonia (Riigikontroll).

The explanatory note to the draft law states that the ERJK composition does not fully meet the criterion of independence. "Political influence over the members of the ERJK is not out of question, as ERJK also includes members of the parties represented in the Riigikogu," coalition faction chairmen Kersti Sarapuu (Center), Siim Pohlak (EKRE), and Priit Sibul (Isamaa) said.

The Supreme Court of Estonia has confirmed there is no conflict regarding the abovementioned matters, ERJK chairman Liisa Oviir told ERR. "Various international organizations have assessed it in a similar manner. It has been said that in addition to representatives of all political parties, ERJK includes the representatives of three constitutional institutions, which ensures its balance," Oviir commented.

The faction chairmen also criticize ERJK for not having laid down requirements ensuring sectoral expertise and necessary professionalism. Oviir said it would be easy to change by establishing specific requirements. "This hasn't been done thus far. We have a financial advisor, a legal advisor, another member of the National Audit Office, who has very specific knowledge. I would say there is very good sectoral expertise," Oviir added.

Vice-chairman of the committee Kaarel Tarand told ERR that the draft does not explain which problem will be addressed. "There are references in the draft to surveillance over party financing having improved year-on-year and if they now say that it should be professionalized, I see a contradiction," Tarand said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm

erjk
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
radio tallinn

Jupiter
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:15

Estonian Autosport Union organizing summer rally with top WRC drivers

13:41

Tallinn University to discuss elections of new rector on May 22

13:12

Estonia has sent more than 50 Finns back from Port of Tallinn

12:43

Seeder: Surveillance of party financing needs to be more trustworthy

12:17

Patients can no longer file own sick leave certificates

11:43

Ministry: Schools must be prepared to continue distance learning in autumn

11:16

Health Board: Eight new coronavirus cases found in Estonia overnight

11:04

Health Board monitoring attendees of two parties held this month

10:29

Head of VKG: Signs predict second half of year to be more successful

10:01

Volunteer initiative unites nearly 900 Estonian language enthusiasts

09:35

Coalition to disband party financing watchdog ERJK

08:56

Defense minister: Allied training exercises in Baltic region must continue

08:24

Tallinn-filmed Tenet may see July release delayed due to pandemic

18.05

Estonian Greens to send euthanasia petition to Riigikogu on Monday

18.05

State prosecutor appeals on Savisaar defendants decision due in June

18.05

Tax Board: Situation starting to deteriorate in other sectors

18.05

Gallery: President tours Saaremaa, Muhu and Hiiumaa

18.05

Tiit Land elected new TalTech rector

18.05

Bank of Estonia supervisory board may take office before Midsummer's Day

18.05

Finno-Ugric world conference in Tartu put back to 2021

Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: