Archbishop: EELK does not allow gay people to become priests

The Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church's (EELK) Archbishop Urmas Viilma said that EELK will not ordain gay people as priests because the canon law does not allow it.

"It is a subject where the church hasn't changed its position. Just like the president or the chancellor of justice are protecting the constitution, it is my duty to protect the valid canon law. Until the current norms are valid in the law, I don't have a basis to express a different position," Viilma told the daily newspaper Eesti Päevaleht.

The Archbishop added that according to his knowledge, no candidates for priests who are in a same-sex relationship have turned to him. "But I really couldn't ordain these people because our church has decided that," Viilmaa added.

"However, they can be members of religious communities or Christians," Viilmaa noted.

