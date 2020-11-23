Estonian social affairs minister establishes personalized medicine council

news

News
Flu vaccine. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) on Friday formed the personalized medicine council, the aim of which is to compile a comprehensive long-term program for the development of personalized medicine in Estonia.

In addition to the representative of the Ministry of Social Affairs, the council includes representatives of the Health Insurance Fund, the University of Tartu, the National Institute for Health Development, the Hospitals Association and the Association of Family Doctors.

The council has the right to involve additional experts and interest group representatives in its work and to form working groups to resolve certain specific issues.

The personalized medicine council is guided in its work by the goals set out in the long-term national strategy "Estonia 2035" and the population health development plan and works in coordination with the e-health and the health field's research, development and innovation council steering group.

The aim of the personalized medicine council is to create preconditions for the development and introduction of personalized medicine and the development of related healthcare services, research and entrepreneurship.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

