Independence day parade, reception to take place in Tartu in 2021

If the coronavirus allows it, Estonia's Independence Day parade and president's reception on February 24 will take place in Tartu next year, Tartu Postimees reported on Wednesday .

President Kersti Kaljulaid has informed the Commander of the Defense Forces that she wants the parade of the Defense Forces dedicated to the anniversary of the Republic to take place in Tartu in 2021.

The president's public relations adviser Taavi Linnamäe said the reception will probably take place in Tartu, but it is not yet possible to say for sure because it will depend on the situation with coronavirus.

Linnamäe said Tartu has been suggested because Estonia is bigger than Tallinn and this should be symbolized by organizing a parade and reception in cities outside of the capital.

The last time the anniversary of the republic was celebrated in Tartu was in 2018 when the President's reception was held at the Estonian National Museum.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said currently the planning of the parade is in the initial phase and it is clear everything must be flexible and follows the rules.

