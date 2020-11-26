news

Head of Praxis think tank establishes Liberal Citizen foundation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Tarmo Jüristo.
Tarmo Jüristo. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The outgoing head of the think tank Praxis, Tärmo Jüristo, has announced his liberal-minded foundation will be called the Liberal Citizen foundation (SALK), which will stand for a liberal worldview and an open society.

"We are pleased to announce the Liberal Citizen Foundation has been officially born. We have been working continuously for the last three weeks to get it up and running as soon as possible," Jüristo wrote on social media on Wednesday. 

"Our ambition is to help guide the discussion on issues important to Estonia. To this end, we are working with the media, political parties, other civic associations and networks," the foundation's website says.

The foundation has been set up as a counterweight to well-organized and funded conservative civic associations, Jüristo said.

It has not specifically set up as a base for the "no" campaign for the concept of marriage referendum, as was originally reported, but its first goal will be to launch a campaign in the coming months.

Jüristo said it is more of a matter of filling a political vacuum to fight and stand for a liberal worldview and an open society and to create something more permanent than a campaign. 

He said the is no plan to create a future political party. "We do not [plan] to make a party and we are not partisan ourselves. That is a very important starting point," he said.

Jüristo has announced he will resign as the head of Praxis at the end of the year. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Ireland pays Estonia €37.5 million for statistical energy transfer

19:37

Central Tallinn park pond feature finally gets a clean-up

19:06

Recovering Song Festival Stage costs €160,000

18:27

Head of Praxis think tank establishes Liberal Citizen foundation

18:04

High school distance learning restrictions may soon be relaxed

17:51

Football: Pärnu Vaprus win promotion to top flight

17:34

Swedbank: Better grasp on pandemic mitigating worst economic effects

17:05

Estonia joins contracts for all seven jointly procured vaccines in EU

16:43

Tallinn's Christmas market opens on Friday

16:17

Tartu restricts training, hobby groups to 10 people

15:56

airBaltic needs more government support if pandemic continues

15:28

Government green-lights European basketball qualifiers for weekend

15:03

Info boards at rail crossings will help locate stranded vehicles quickly

14:31

"Esimene stuudio": Parliamentary parties debate marriage referendum

14:10

Kiik: New restrictions if coronavirus rate does not improve in coming weeks

14:02

Health Board: Scheduled treatment suspensions unavoidable at this rate

13:46

Raimond Kaljulaid: Opposition not weak

13:42

Estonians second only to Latvians in Lithuania summer visits

13:16

Justice chancellor: Appeal to administrative courts on face-mask order

13:16

Eight Estonians to start at Ruka World Cup event over weekend

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: