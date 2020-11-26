Head of Praxis think tank establishes Liberal Citizen foundation

The outgoing head of the think tank Praxis, Tärmo Jüristo, has announced his liberal-minded foundation will be called the Liberal Citizen foundation (SALK), which will stand for a liberal worldview and an open society.

"We are pleased to announce the Liberal Citizen Foundation has been officially born. We have been working continuously for the last three weeks to get it up and running as soon as possible," Jüristo wrote on social media on Wednesday.

"Our ambition is to help guide the discussion on issues important to Estonia. To this end, we are working with the media, political parties, other civic associations and networks," the foundation's website says.

The foundation has been set up as a counterweight to well-organized and funded conservative civic associations, Jüristo said.

It has not specifically set up as a base for the "no" campaign for the concept of marriage referendum, as was originally reported, but its first goal will be to launch a campaign in the coming months.

Jüristo said it is more of a matter of filling a political vacuum to fight and stand for a liberal worldview and an open society and to create something more permanent than a campaign.

He said the is no plan to create a future political party. "We do not [plan] to make a party and we are not partisan ourselves. That is a very important starting point," he said.

Jüristo has announced he will resign as the head of Praxis at the end of the year.

