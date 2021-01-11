President went on Swiss ski trip at end of 2020

President Kersti Kaljulaid went on a ski trip to Switzerland during the last days of 2020, the president's office has confirmed. This is despite recommendations issued to the public by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs not to travel without an urgent need.

"The infectious situation and the infection rate in Switzerland are no different from Estonia's. The risk of infection was the same," public relations advisor to the president Taavi Linnamäe told ERR.

Linnamäe said Kaljulaid took a coronavirus test and tested negative when she arrived back in Estonia. The president then stayed in isolation and tested negative for a second time.

"It's a limited isolation, which means that she is allowed to go to work but not to shops or the theater," Linnamäe said.

He added that Kaljulaid can continue to work during the isolation period and is currently doing so.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!