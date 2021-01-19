Estonia planning to apply for UN Security Council membership 2050-2051

Estonia is planning to apply for United Nations Security Council membership again and wants to be a candidate for the 2050-2051 period.

Estonia is currently halfway through its two-year post as an elected non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The first year of membership has demonstrated how it has provided Estonia with an excellent chance to have a say in global peace and security, including in our region, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

"For that reason, applying for UN Security Council membership again in the future has been considered. Estonia would submit its candidacy for the 2050-2051 period," the statement said.

Outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said: "Estonia's first UN Security Council membership has been beneficial and successful. We have shown ourselves as a country that stands up for its principles and does not shy away from highlighting difficult subjects. For example, we have drawn the international community's attention to the grave human rights violations by Belarusian authorities. We have also proven ourselves to be among the most active UN Security Council members – as several member states have noted."

The government needs to endorse the decision to apply for membership before an application can be submitted.

The UN Security Council has five permanent and 10 elected members.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!