Health Board: 259 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

Seven people died after becoming infected with coronavirus and 259 new cases were diagnosed in the last day, the Health Board said on Monday.

Seven new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 90 year-old man, an 85 year-old woman, an 81 year-old woman, an 80 year-old man, two 79 year-old women, and a 68 year-old woman. So far, a total of 383 people infected with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

122 new cases were recorded in Harju County and 98 of those in Tallinn.

Thirty-six new cases were reported in Tartu County, 32 in Ida-Viru County, 29 in Pärnu County, nine in Võru County and five each in Lääne and Lääne-Viru counties. Four new cases were diagnosed each in Valga and Rapla counties, three in Järva county, two each in Jõgeva and Viljandi counties, and one in Põlva county. There was no information for five cases in the population register.

In total, 3,099 tests were analyzed giving a positive share of 8.4 percent. The 14-day infection rate is 540 per 100,000 inhabitants.

As of the morning of January 25, hospital treatment is being supplied to 417 patients who have COVID-19. Forty-five of those patients require intensive care, with 28 patients are on a ventilator.

Thirty-two new COVID-19 cases were opened in total. Eight patients were discharged from hospital, and one individual was transferred to a non-COVID-19 unit.

As of Monday morning, 26,126 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Estonia, and of these 2,404 were second doses.

The Health Board is monitoring over 28,300 people.

